The symbiotic relationship between mankind and nature has a far reaching impact and there has been much discourse on the subject, lately. On cue, we have Sony BBC Earth’s new show, The Age of Nature, which brings together passionate contributors, rare archive footage and gorgeous scapes from around the world in pursuit of understanding the workings of nature. We catch up with Britain-based Patrick Morris, the executive producer of the show, who has worked on popular projects like The Hidden Kingdoms of China, British Isles: A Natural History, Wild Europe and Wild Africa. Patrick talks about what inspired the series that took him to 15 countries and the importance of the message in the show. Excerpts:

Executive producer Patrick Morris

Can you tell us about the research and the making of the show?

It was about 30 years ago that Brian Leith who is the other executive producer on the series, was in Panama in the 1980s and met an amazing anthropologist Stanley Heckard and Marino, who was working with indigenous communities there. He saw what was happening there, how the rivers depend on the forest and the whole Panama Canal depends on the river. And really, for the first time, Brian saw this whole bigger picture about how we depend so much on nature. We need to live alongside it to the benefit of all — and that was the real inspiration for Brian. That led to this series, The Age of Nature.

What is that one important message that you wanted to drive through the show?

We really need to think carefully about what nature needs and we need to understand how it works. More than anything in this series, what we want to really show are the wonders of nature and why our relationship with nature is important. The different things that we could all do on a personal, community, national and international level to help nature — because it is our most important ally in the health and welfare of the earth.

Age of Nature, screenshot

What were the challenges on ground when putting the show together?

We filmed in 15 different countries. We had a filming period of about nine months and our team of producers, directors, and researchers spent a long time researching to bring us the best stories we could fit into our series. We ended up filming about 45 different contributors.

What did you take away from the making of this show?

I think some of the things we learned — that really amazed all of us — was when we put our minds to things, we can solve problems. You know, for example, in our sequences about Bikini Atoll and Gorongosa National Park in Mozambique — this idea that if we give nature a helping hand, it can bounce back! Also, how tiny creatures are just as important as keystone species, whether those are fireflies that we featured in China, or the insect life in Gorangosa.

The Age of Nature airs on April 23 at 9 pm on Sony BBC Earth.