After the year we’ve had, we all deserve a break. And if you haven’t taken that break already, the Sankranti weekend is as good a time as any to do so. We pick five unique Airbnb properties to drive to from Bengaluru next weekend.

Birds Eye Estate Geodesic Glamping Domes

Located in Chikmagalur, this property is surrounded by mountains and valleys. But what makes it even more interesting is that it is actually a dome-shaped tent, perfect if you’re in the mood for some glamping. You will be provided traditional Malnad meals on request. You can also explore the nearby village to get a taste of village life. Rs.7,499 per night.

Aikya Farm

18 kilometres from MG Road, Aikya Farm offers a charming wooden cottage with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open kitchen. The farm has a vegetable garden, teak and arecanut plantations, and ragi and millet fields. The property is also equipped with badminton sets, board games, volleyballs and cards to keep guests entertained. A BBQ grill is also available on request. Rs.6,430 per night.

Berigai Hill Home

This property is the weekend home of the owners who are Bengaluru-based. It is located in Hosur in a town called Berigai. Set on a hillock, it is well-ventilated. The decor is chic, with exposed brick walls, pale yellow wing chairs, a vibrant and quirky coffee table, large floor-to-ceiling windows and an open-air bathroom. Rs.5,000 per night.

Treehouse Close to Bangalore

The name may not be imaginative, but this property is cute and perfect for a quick getaway from the city. The house is perched on stilts under the canopy of a large tree, whose branches extend into the balcony. It has wooden interiors, a well-equipped kitchen and board games. Rs.3,800 per night.

Forest Valley Treehouse

About 2.5 kilometres from Madikeri, Coorg, this exclusive property is just what you need for a luxurious and quiet getaway. At 32 feet above ground level, you will get gorgeous views of the greenery around the property. Built with red cedarwood, it is surrounded by coffee plantations. Facilities include two bedrooms with attached bathrooms, traditional meals, bonfire area and candle-lit dinners on request. Rs.15,000 per night.

