Venice becomes world’s first city to charge an entry fee; rules apply from January 2023

English poet Percy Bysshe Shelley had once said, “Venice, its temples and palaces did seem like fabrics of enchantment piled to heaven.” The Italian city of canals has been a famous tourist destination for many years. Even, in various art forms, Venice has been used abundantly due to the charming nature of the city. Venice is again in the headlines as it would be charging visitors an entry fee between €3-10 (INR 247 to 823) starting from January 16, 2023.

“We are pioneers, the first city in the world to apply a measure that could be revolutionary, (sic)” Simone Venturini, the Venice tourism chief, told media sources.

Venturini added that the method will act as a solution to ‘overtourism’ in the city, a problem that has been troubling Venice for a long time, according to sources. After the long Covid-induced lockdowns, Venice is bustling with tourists again. Sources state that more than 50,000 visitors are currently visiting Venice each day. Data shows that Venice had received around 19 million tourists in 2019, before the Covid period.

Councilor for the budget, Michele Zuin spoke to media sources, stating that the ticket prices would be dynamic, i.e. the higher the number of people, the higher the cost. The department will unveil the ticketing system soon.

He added that there are several exceptions to the ticketing rule. Residents, the city's home and timeshare owners, disabled people, medical tourists, people visiting relatives, overnight guests, visitors attending cultural events, and children under six years would be allowed free entry into the city.

Reports state that visitors who violate the entry fee rule had to pay a fine up to €300 (INR 24,701). Venice is a Northeastern Italian city that serves as the capital of the Veneto region. The city is built upon more than 100 small islands and is famous for its canals and Renaissance-style architecture.



