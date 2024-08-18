This brand new property in Bengaluru, promises the most luxurious stay, equidistant from the airport and the heart of the city

We’ve been noticing this gorgeous façade ever since work on the property began a while ago and when we heard that this was going to be a new Hyatt Centric in the city, we were beyond happy — the brand has always promised so much and delivered, especially in Bengaluru. It should come as no surprise then that we accepted to review the property the moment an invitation was extended to us.
What hits you first as you drive off the busy Hebbal section of the Airport Road —into this surprisingly quiet hotel perched above the traffic like a citadel — is how the noise (visually and aurally) seems to immediately die down. Choosing pleasant colours and not-too-loud architectural styles — there’s a sense of warmth — a very familiar Bengalurean warmth that envelopes you as you enter the structure. The warm reception area also seems paradoxically grand and it helps that a sense of curated casualness invigorates all your senses, almost immediately.
We suggest you sit at the Citi Deli & Craft Bar just off the welcome desks — which transforms from a versatile deli and café during the day, into a lively craft bar post-work hours — and let the kind and courteous hotel staff finish your check-in formalities as you indulge in a drink of your choice and a quick bite or two. We must say, it took a lot of will power to leave the beautifully designed space and head to our suite — a one king bed suite with a separate living room and a bathtub in a luxurious bathroom — when it was ready.
However, we didn’t need much convincing once we got there! Designed almost like individual residences — the views of the elevated highway, the verdant lush green all around and the Hebbal Lake in the distance — we guarantee you that few hotels in the city can promise such decadent views. Unknowingly and absolutely unconsciously we let out a collective sigh — one that only sheer beauty can elicit. Unpacking that and our clothes took a few minutes and the rest of the hour was spent lounging around on different seating options across the 839 sq ft suite. With several of the rooms in the hotel fitting right into any budget configuration, please enquire with the property for other options too.
After a quick shower, it was time to head to the pool, right beside Cosmo, which is the property’s All Day Dining & Pool Bar. With a view of the buzzing city, the dip in the pool was super refreshing and we frolicked in the cool water till it was time for dinner and the hotel’s guests began to flock in to dine. Realising the pool had to close soon, we dried off, headed back to our room — showered, changed and returned for our first meal at Cosmo.
Dinner was a long drawn affair and we were not to be held responsible. The delicious food and the excellent conversations with the hotel’s culinary staff kept us riveted for several hours, before we finally wrapped our meal with several refills of piping hot Darjeeling chai. It was now time to head back to the room and call it a night, but the rain gods had other things planned for us.
The clouds burst as we entered our suite and we cannot even begin to tell you how beautiful a rain-lashed Bengaluru can look from above. The traffic on the flyover now a blur and the constant pitter-patter of raindrops on our windows — we do not remember when we tucked ourselves into bed and fell into a sound sleep, dreaming about the beauty that our city truly is.
The next morning felt right out of an Incredible India campaign. The greens we saw through the window and the crisp light that filled every nook and cranny of our residence — this is the stuff that makes you write poetry. The amazing breakfast spread at Cosmos, just before our departure, sure did give us the energy required to compose such poetry too!
INR 10,000 onwards. At Hebbal, Bengaluru.
