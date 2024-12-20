This holiday season, discover a more verdant side of Rajasthan for an experience filled with history, adventure and incomparable views

The first time we heard of Kumbhalgarh, we assumed this would be like any other part of Rajasthan — dry, a packed fort town and swarming with tourists. One hour into our ride from the Udaipur airport en route our destination, the foliage changed, the scenery changed and suddenly picture postcard visages appeared all around us. These was the Aravallis and how majestic were these ancient hills!
Taken by surprise at how green Rajasthan could be, there were moments where we could have sworn we felt like we were at a hill station — fast flowing rivulets, green thick forests and roads that went uphill and downhill, like some natural amusement park roller coaster ride. In a few hours we drove up into Kumbhalgarh, a small town with its epicentre being the Kumbhal fort.
Kumbhalgarh, often referred to as the Great Wall of India, is located in the Rajsamand district, about 84 kilometres from Udaipur. Built in the 15th century by Rana Kumbha, it is renowned for its massive fort wall, which stretches over 38 kilometres, making it one of the longest continuous walls in the world. The fort is also historically significant as the birthplace of Maharana Pratap of Mewar. In recognition of its cultural and historical value, Kumbhal Fort, along with five other forts of Rajasthan, was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2013.
Driving up with a view of the fort in the background is nothing short of a cinematic adventure scene. That and the fact that our destination — Radisson Blu Resort, Kumbhalgarh — is also situated right above the picturesque Lakhela Lake, make this one of the most picture postcard areas in the region.
In no time, we were checked into the beautifully designed property, where nearly every room offers breathtaking views of the pristine turquoise lake and the majestic hills that surround it. This serene retreat boasts 86 stylish rooms and suites, along with modern event spaces tailored for both business and social gatherings. The grand banquet hall, with a capacity of up to 150 guests, is perfect for receptions, conferences and large events. For weddings and special celebrations, the outdoor terrace and expansive lawn areas provide an unforgettable backdrop of stunning natural beauty.
As the sun set on the first day of our trip, we were excited about our dinner that would feature an indigenous meal cooked by members of the Bhil tribe who also call the region their home. As we sat down to that delicious and wholesome dinner with traditional treats and danced the kalbeliya with the performers for the night, we were entranced by the stories of how the tribe played an important role in the building and the protection of the fort.
That night, we all dreamt of brave warriors, loyal tribespeople, gallant soldiers and fierce royal women and woke up fresh the next day to some of the crispest air we’d ever encountered in a long time. Breakfast was a lazy, well-drawn out affair followed by a visit to the Kumbhal Fort. The five kilometre drive to the fort offered several viewing points and we spared no time in jumping out of our jeeps to take a million pics for the gram.
What hits you first as you drive into the fort’s environs is how massive it is. What hits you next, is how long the fort’s walls extend. What hits you next and stays with you, however, is the number of exquisite temples in various styles that are housed within the fort’s walls. A quick tour around the fort and we leave to our next destination, a nearby fort rampart, where we watch the sun set and indulge in a desi high tea.
Sunset turned into night and we didn’t want to leave. But we had to eventually and so we did. Returning to the hotel for our second night at the property, we knew that we would be visiting this beautiful hotel for more of their top class service and food soon. But till then, we’ll keep Kumbhalgarh dreaming!
Direct flights are available between Bengaluru and Udaipur. INR 12,000 onwards. At Kumbhalgarh, Rajasthan.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal