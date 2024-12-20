Wines, vines and a perfect getaway – discover the sommelier in you at this experiential at one of India’s oldest vineyards and wineries!

Next, we visited one of the nearby vineyards owned by Grover Zampa. Although it was off-season and the vines were not in full bloom, the guide gave us a thorough understanding of the grape-growing process. The insight into the complexities of wine cultivation was so detailed that we felt ready to try our hand at vintnering ourselves — if only we weren’t already so happy in our roles as writers! After the vineyard tour, it was time for the main event: the wine tasting. Over the course of the session, we sampled nearly ten different wines from Grover Zampa’s collection. From reds and whites to sparkling rosés, each wine had its own unique personality, offering a delightful range of flavours and textures that tickled our palates and lingered long after the last sip.