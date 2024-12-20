Wines, vines and a perfect getaway – discover the sommelier in you at this experiential at one of India’s oldest vineyards and wineries!

The classic romantic comedy often features a woman leaving behind her fast-paced, high-powered life in the city to settle in the serene countryside, where she discovers the beauty of nature, wine and a potential romance under the Tuscan sun. While we may not be searching for love on this particular journey, we do find ourselves in a picturesque vineyard (in Doddaballapura), surrounded by rows of grapevines and the promise of a perfect day — driven purely by our passion for wine and all its wonders.
A few decades ago, if someone had suggested that Bengaluru would become a top producer of international-quality wines, they might have been met with a knowing smirk. Yet here we are in 2024, witnessing a remarkable transformation. The areas of Doddaballapura, Kolar, Chikkaballapura and a few other towns in the region are now home to some of the finest wineries in India. From cultivating a range of wine-producing grapes — some even native to the region — to bottling wines that have found their place in international markets, the dream of a thriving Indian wine industry has finally become a reality.
Our destination for the day was the Grover Zampa Vineyards, one of India’s oldest wineries, located just outside Bengaluru in Doddaballapura, about 47 kilometers from the city. With its reputation for producing world-class wines, this historic vineyard promised a day filled with wine education, tastings and some mouth-watering food. We set off early in the morning, eager to leave behind the traffic of Bengaluru. In under two hours, we found ourselves surrounded by lush greenery and sprawling vines, ready to immerse ourselves in the niche art of winemaking.
After a quick breakfast at the vineyard’s restaurant, we embarked on a guided tour of the entire wine production process. Every step of the journey — from grape to glass — was explained with such enthusiasm and knowledge that we were captivated at every turn. What impressed us most was the meticulous focus on hygiene and the dedication to crafting wines that provide true value for money. Grover Zampa is a winery where quality and passion converge and the experience felt like something you’d expect at any internationally acclaimed vineyard. Best of all? You don’t need a passport to be transported into this world of wine, vine and fine dine.
Next, we visited one of the nearby vineyards owned by Grover Zampa. Although it was off-season and the vines were not in full bloom, the guide gave us a thorough understanding of the grape-growing process. The insight into the complexities of wine cultivation was so detailed that we felt ready to try our hand at vintnering ourselves — if only we weren’t already so happy in our roles as writers! After the vineyard tour, it was time for the main event: the wine tasting. Over the course of the session, we sampled nearly ten different wines from Grover Zampa’s collection. From reds and whites to sparkling rosés, each wine had its own unique personality, offering a delightful range of flavours and textures that tickled our palates and lingered long after the last sip.
As the wine flowed, we savored the perfect pairings of food, chosen from the restaurant’s menu. The dishes were thoughtfully crafted to complement the wines and each bite was as satisfying as the next glass of wine. The atmosphere at the winery was relaxed and welcoming, with a charming ambiance that encouraged us to sit back, unwind and fully embrace the experience.
By the time we left, our hearts were full, and our minds were buzzing with everything we had learned. As we made our way back to Bengaluru, we promised ourselves that this wouldn’t be the last visit to Grover Zampa Vineyards. The perfect blend of wine, food and knowledge made this an ideal getaway for any adult with a passion for the good life — one that we would happily revisit again and again.
INR 800 onwards. At Grover Zampa Vineyards, Raghunathapura, Doddaballapura, Karnataka.
