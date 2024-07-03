Nargis Fakhri reveals her three favourite travel destinations

Nargis Fakhri has been providing some major travel goals with her stunning pictures on social media. A true travel enthusiast, the Rockstar actor has explored some of the most beautiful and exotic places around the world, and her social media is a testament to her adventures. Whether she’s strolling through European towns, relaxing on pristine beaches, or trekking through lush landscapes, Nargis’s travels showcase her adventurous spirit and love for the wonders of the world. Recently, she shared her three favourite travel destinations that are simply unmissable.

Swiss Alps, Switzerland

Nargis describes the enchanting Swiss Alps as a place where snow-capped peaks touch the sky, creating a picturesque view straight out of a fairy tale. The serene beauty of Lake Geneva, with its tranquil waters reflecting the surrounding mountains and charming towns, adds to the allure. Switzerland’s rich history, traditions and breathtaking landscapes make it a destination that everyone should experience at least once in their lifetime. Highlights include Jungfrau and Interlaken, which offer a perfect blend of natural beauty and cultural richness.

Oxfordshire, United Kingdom

Oxfordshire captivates with its distinct architecture and golden-honey-coloured limestone buildings in the Cotswolds. Nargis recommends exploring the Neolithic fossils and enjoying a bike ride through the Cotswold’s picturesque villages and scenic landscapes. The unique charm of Oxfordshire’s honey-coloured dwellings and the beauty of its countryside make it a must-visit destination for those who appreciate history and natural beauty.