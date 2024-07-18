This brand new property in Mysuru promises affordable yet luxurious stays in the heart of the city!

Mysuru is always magic and with the rains lashing southern Karnataka right now, this picturesque city is much prettier than it usually is. As our train chugged into the quaint but absolutely beautiful Mysuru Junction, gusts of wind welcomed us into the erstwhile capital of Karnataka and the Mysuru Samrajya better known as the Kingdom of Mysore.
Far from the madding crowd and noise of Bengaluru, this getaway, just around 150 kms from namma ooru — overflows with great architecture, palpable culture in every corner and some of the prettiest picnic spots — all just a few minute rides from the city centre. Known for its great food and even better festivals, Mysuru is also home to Chamundi Hills, several palaces and is perfectly situated en route to Ooty, Kerala and Coorg.
We decided to stay at the recently opened Regenta Central Javaji in the heart of the city, to ensure we had easy access to everything we wanted to check out. This contemporary hotel located just four kms from Mysuru Junction is ideal for both businesses and leisure travellers and one can choose between three categories — Deluxe Rooms, Superior Rooms and Suites. With their in-house multi-cuisine restaurant — Verve; and their rooftop restobar — Sky High by the poolside — you have two great options for dining too.
We checked into our room with a balcony view of green and serene Mysuru and in no time, we were tucked away in their ultra cosy beds for a quick snooze. Waking up a few hours later, we headed downstairs for a quick coffee at Verve and then headed into the city for a long leisurely walk around the famous Amba Vilas Palace.
Regenta Central Javaji marks the fourth property from the Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels Group and while not necessarily a five star hotel, it stands out for its luxurious interiors and great service that is on par with any of the top rated hotels in the city. We were back earlier than expected and chose to dine under starlight at Sky High — with a breathtaking view of the night lights in the city. Dinner was sumptuous and we were spent so we quickly retired to our rooms for the night.
Breakfast the next day was a calm, languorous affair followed by a slow drive to Chamundi Hills. 13 kms from the centre of the city, Sri Chamundeshwari Temple is the home of the patron goddess of the Wodeyar kings who ruled the city till very recently. Majestic and peaceful, the drive up to this hill-top temple is as beautiful as the temple itself. We returned to Regenta Central Javaji just in time for a quick lunch at the hotel before leaving for our next destination for the day — Brindavan Gardens.
12 kms away, in the opposite direction, is Brindavan Gardens, laid out beside the Krishnarajasagara Dam between 1927 – 1932. With breath-taking views and several amenities for tourists to have a great time, we took in the view from a heritage balcony at the Royal Orchid Brindavan Garden Palace & Spa — one of the oldest properties in the area and an erstwhile royal palace too.
We waited for the sun to set before returning to our home for this holiday — Regenta Central Javaji — where a hot, delicious and homely dinner awaited us. One of the highlights of this property is the quality of its food — nothing is over the top, yet nothing underwhelms you either. The ability to keep their food just right — tasty, appetising and healthy — makes this property stand out from among the rest.
We had to get a swim at the inviting pool and as the night descended on us, we swam in these now warm waters, forgetting all our stress and anxieties with every passing minute. We slept like babies that night and were not in the least bit worried that we had to check out the next morning — so strange for the usually high strung us.
The next day, after a quick yet delicious breakfast, we headed back to Mysuru Junction and boarded our train for the 2.5 hour journey back home, knowing fully well that we’d be back soon with Regenta Central Javaji on the top of our list of preferred stay options.
INR 3,500 onwards. Closest railhead and airport: Mysuru.
