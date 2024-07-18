This brand new property in Mysuru promises affordable yet luxurious stays in the heart of the city!

Regenta Central Javaji marks the fourth property from the Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels Group and while not necessarily a five star hotel, it stands out for its luxurious interiors and great service that is on par with any of the top rated hotels in the city. We were back earlier than expected and chose to dine under starlight at Sky High — with a breathtaking view of the night lights in the city. Dinner was sumptuous and we were spent so we quickly retired to our rooms for the night.

Breakfast the next day was a calm, languorous affair followed by a slow drive to Chamundi Hills. 13 kms from the centre of the city, Sri Chamundeshwari Temple is the home of the patron goddess of the Wodeyar kings who ruled the city till very recently. Majestic and peaceful, the drive up to this hill-top temple is as beautiful as the temple itself. We returned to Regenta Central Javaji just in time for a quick lunch at the hotel before leaving for our next destination for the day — Brindavan Gardens.