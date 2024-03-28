Welcomhotel By ITC Hotels Cathedral Road -A tranquil stay amid city mayhem

As the evening wore on, we headed to the aesthetically done-up Durrant’s Bar and gave their organic cocktails a shot along with some savoury snacks. The final destination for the evening was Mahjong Room, which offers the culinary richness of Sichuan, Hunan and Cantonese kitchens.

Some of the delicacies in our sumptuous dinner comprised Crispy fried Szechwan vegetable spring rolls, Wok-tossed crispy mushroom, Crackling spinach, Crispy fried sliced fish with fried chilli and Szechwan pepper, Crispy fried chicken with peppers, Chicken spring rolls, Manchow soup, spinach and cottage cheese dim sums, sauteed diced chicken with chilli black bean sauce, wok and pan-fried noodles, American chopsuey, Darsan with ice cream, date and coconut pancake with vanilla ice cream and Chocolate mousse!

The morning breakfast was at Welcomcafe Marina, where we had a South Indian breakfast comprising seasonal cut fruits, Masala rolled omelette, Idli, Medhu Vada, and Dosa. We were also informed about how the hotel stays ahead of the sustainability curve with the utilisation of renewable energy, conservation and recycling of water, and the concrete measures to preserve the ecosystem by the hotel chain.

After a quick visit to the Fabelle Chocolate takeaway counter, we had a look at the inscription in front of the hotel, which was earlier known as Tilak Bhavan. The Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, had stayed there as C Rajagopalachari’s guest. We culminated the visit on that historic note.

Approx Rs 8,000 onwards per night

