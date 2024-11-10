Head to these prehistoric sites if mysteries of the ancient world beguile you

Vangchhia, Mizoram

Nestled in the Champhai district of Mizoram, Vangchhia is a captivating village that boasts 171 ancient menhir stones, recognized as the state’s first protected archaeological site since 2012. These towering stones, some reaching 1.5 meters wide, are adorned with intricate carvings of humans, animals, and weapons, each telling a story of the past. The locals believe those featuring head-dresses may represent warriors, adding a layer of intrigue to these historic relics. Nearby, a rock shelter offers breathtaking views of Myanmar, while a stone-paved walkway leads to the Tiau River, a vital waterway in the region. Due to its remote location, Vangchhia is best visited as a day trip from Aizawl. We suggest this is planned as a one destination trip as getting to Vangchhia is quite the task, but well worth the effort. Stay at The Grand Aizawl, 225 kms away from the site. Stay over at Hotel Alpha in Champhai town, before heading back to Aizawl the next day. Another exciting day trip from Champhai could be to Lake Pala Tipo (Palak) — a 12 hour drive away. Closest airport: Aizawl/Lengpui. Closest railhead: Bairabi/Silchar.

