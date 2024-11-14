Lounge in luxury

Imagine living life king size for a day or a couple more than that — an array of luxuries, delectable food, and services at your beck and call. No, this isn’t a dream; CE indulged in what was a very luxurious experience at the Oakwood Residence Kapil Hyderabad in Gachibowli.

Checking into a luxury one bedroom executive room, we first marvelled at a beautifully decked up table laden with macaroons, fruits, and chocolates. The kitchen was equipped with appliances for basic cooking such as an oven and fridge. There were also herbal tea bags and coffee to refresh both the palate and mind.

If the room was spacious, the washroom was quite impressive too, with a bathtub that was perfect for relaxation. Just imagine soaking in the tub and bathing in warm water — who can miss the opportunity to blow off some steam and enjoy some quiet me time?

After a relaxing bath, we felt hungry. So, we scanned the QR code to peruse the menu and ordered some amazing delicacies like Pomfret Fish, which was grilled and marinated in spices, Grilled Chicken Salad, and Alfredo Pasta with Garlic Bread. What a satisfying meal this was! Relaxing on an utterly comfy couch, watching a movie, and spending some quality time is just the thing you want to do on a vacation. In fact, even if you are here for some work, oakwood is the right choice for a comfortable stay.

When we woke up the next morning, it was time for a refreshing cup of Green Tea. Sitting in the balcony, we enjoyed the magnificent view of Hyderabad.

After a shower, we quickly got dressed to have a wonderful breakfast at the dining area. We tucked into a wonderful South Indian buffet spread and an english breakfast. Some Water melon Juice refreshed us even more. It was a truly rich break fast experience.

Heading towards the pool after breakfast just to sit and enjoy the pool view just added to the decadence.

Well, our short vacation soon came to an end but it was a well deserved and luxurious one. We could just immerse ourselves in the experience of comfort, joy, and happiness. Speaking to CE, Hoshang Garivala, Country General Manager, Ascott India, says, “At Oakwood, our mission is to create an environment that feels like a second home, where comfort, convenience, and a touch of luxury are seamlessly blended to ensure every guest’s stay is memorable. We are dedicated to providing a seamless experience, where the warmth of hospitality meets the highest standards of service, ensuring our guests feel both relaxed and valued from the moment they arrive.”

Story by Shreya Veronica