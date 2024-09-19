Moo Deng fans crowd Thailand zoo for a glimpse of the sensational baby hippo

Moo Deng, a baby pygmy hippo, recently turned into a viral sensation, becoming a cuteness obsession for many. The hippo's expression, combined with its miniature size, fascinates many as the pygmy resembles a Pokémon character.

Moo Deng has a big personality as well. Her pictures are often referred to as squishy with her name meaning 'bouncy pig', her videos of biting the zoo staff and screaming at them have gone viral as well. The baby hippo has even inspired fans to create merchandise, memes and art.

The pygmy now faces the issue of an overcrowded zoo, where fans are getting keen on meeting her, causing the zoo to instill a five-minute time limit. The zoo, which used to welcome around 700-800 visitors on weekends, now attracts 7,000 visitors on weekdays and a whopping 20,000 on weekends.