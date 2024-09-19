Moo Deng fans crowd Thailand zoo for a glimpse of the sensational baby hippo

Moo Deng, a baby pygmy hippo, recently turned into a viral sensation, becoming a cuteness obsession for many. The hippo's expression, combined with its miniature size, fascinates many as the pygmy resembles a Pokémon character.
Moo Deng has a big personality as well. Her pictures are often referred to as squishy with her name meaning 'bouncy pig', her videos of biting the zoo staff and screaming at them have gone viral as well. The baby hippo has even inspired fans to create merchandise, memes and art.
The pygmy now faces the issue of an overcrowded zoo, where fans are getting keen on meeting her, causing the zoo to instill a five-minute time limit. The zoo, which used to welcome around 700-800 visitors on weekends, now attracts 7,000 visitors on weekdays and a whopping 20,000 on weekends.
The Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand promotes their animals through social media campaigns. 31-year-old zookeeper Atthapon Nundee began his mission to make Moo Deng popular stating, "The moment I saw Moo-Deng born, I set a goal to make her famous, but I never expected it would spread abroad. I thought she could be famous in Thailand but not internationally," he said in an interview.
The success of the campaign is not just superficial, with the spotlight on Moo Deng, the hippo’s popularity will help bring in more support and awareness for endangered species. The boost in revenue and increased support for her family aside, the pygmy hippo has sparked conversations regarding wildlife campaigns.
Talking about his family, the siblings of the famous hippo are named Pork Stew and Sweet Pork. Moo Deng's grandmother, Malee, recently celebrated her 59th birthday, becoming Thailand's oldest hippo.