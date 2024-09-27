World Tourism Day 2024: These five national park experiences are perfect for an adventurous getaway

Without an inch of doubt, India is a country with a rich proportion of flora and fauna. Being one of the 17 megadiverse countries, the country has various ecosystems ranging from the high altitude Himalayas, tropical evergreen forests along the Western Ghats, desert in the north-west, coastal plains; and mangroves along the peninsular region. India has roughly 92,873 species of fauna, making it the perfect place to witness various majestic creatures in their natural habitat. Therefore, it doesn’t come as a surprise that the country has more than 100 national parks that house tigers, lions, elephants, leopards and so many more! Most of these national parks let visitors experience and witness the grandeur and beauty of these creatures first-hand through safaris. We bring you five newly opened safaris across the country that you need to keep as part of your checklist, if you are planning for an adventurous outing!