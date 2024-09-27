World Tourism Day 2024: These five national park experiences are perfect for an adventurous getaway

Without an inch of doubt, India is a country with a rich proportion of flora and fauna. Being one of the 17 megadiverse countries, the country has various ecosystems ranging from the high altitude Himalayas, tropical evergreen forests along the Western Ghats, desert in the north-west, coastal plains; and mangroves along the peninsular region. India has roughly 92,873 species of fauna, making it the perfect place to witness various majestic creatures in their natural habitat. Therefore, it doesn’t come as a surprise that the country has more than 100 national parks that house tigers, lions, elephants, leopards and so many more! Most of these national parks let visitors experience and witness the grandeur and beauty of these creatures first-hand through safaris. We bring you five newly opened safaris across the country that you need to keep as part of your checklist, if you are planning for an adventurous outing!
Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park
Following the success of the Indian safari at the park, the Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra (FDCM) is now planning to introduce the African safari as well. This new venture is expected to draw more visitors and provide a unique experience of African wilderness in India. The African safari will house 30 animal species including zebra, giraffe, lions, cheetah, spotted hyenas, wildebeests, ostrich, baboons and chimpanzees, among others. The FDCM is working with Singapore-based consultant Bernard Harrison, who are known for their expertise in designing wildlife parks and natural habitats for animals. Stay at: Hotel Sivanta by Bombay Group of Hotels, Sitabuldi (11 kms away).
Pench National Park
Established in 1975, this national park in Madhya Pradesh, is one of the most popular wildlife reserves in India. It is home to flora species like Mahua, White Kulu, Salai, Saja, Bijiyasal, Dhaora, Amaltas and many others. It is the abode of India’s real ‘Sher Khans’ (Bengal Tigers) accompanied by Chital, Jungle Cat, Wolf, Indian Leopard, Gaur, Four-horned Antelope and Sloth Bear. The park recently started a new cycling safari in Khursapar village that allows you to explore the forest sustainably. The 48 kilometre scenic route begins and ends at the Kolitmara Gate, passing through Narhar, Banera, Sila Devi, Chargaon and Kuwara Bhimsen on the way. Cyclists are led by a guide, who helps spot birds like the Indian Bush Lark and Coppersmith Barbet. You can also sight Tigers, Leopards, Sloth Bears, Indian Gaurs and more. Stay at: Palash Villa Pench, Arjuni (12 kms away).
Bannerghatta Biological Park
The country’s largest and South India’s first leopard safari was inaugurated recently at the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) in Bengaluru. The park spans an expansive area of hilly terrain and lush greenery, creating a natural habitat for a diverse range of wildlife, including leopards, tigers and elephants. An area of 20 hectares has been demarcated and fenced for the safari and currently eight leopards have been released for the safari in the open forest area. The park also has a renovated elephant weaning centre, a babycare room at the butterfly park, a children’s play area, an entrance arch, electric buggies and zoo installations. Stay at: Area 83, Bilwaradahalli (6 kms away).
Gorumara National Park
This medium-sized park, established in 1992, is located in northern West Bengal. Primarily known for its population of Indian rhinoceros, it was declared as the best among the protected areas in India by the Ministry of Environment and Forests for the year 2009. The park was closed for three months but has now been reopened for the public with enhanced safaris and new attractions. Last year, safaris were conducted with two elephants, but now three elephants are available and a fourth one is expected to be added soon. Other new attractions include viewing experiences of elephant bathing and grooming. Also, a documentary on the life cycle of elephants is shown using a projector at Dhupjhora. Stay at: Baradighi The Bungalow, Lataguri (7 kms away)
Jim Corbett National Park
Established as India’s first national park 1936, Jim Corbett is known for its thriving tiger population and abundant birdlife. Recently, a new zone in the park — Kota Tourist Zone — was opened to the public. The prime attraction of the Kota Tourist Zone is its wildlife. You can witness majestic tigers, elusive leopards and elephants and the area offers enhanced habitat with the creation of water bodies, facilitating wildlife sightings for visitors. So, if you want to embark on an adventure and discover the beauty that the park offers with its wildlife, its adrenaline-pumping safaris and serene nature walks — now is the time to pack your bags! Stay at: Namah Resort Jim Corbett, Ramnagar (10 kms away).
