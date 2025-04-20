Why Srinagar’s Tulip Garden should be on your radar for summer holidays

Come spring, Srinagar transforms into a living postcard and the crown jewel of this seasonal bloom is the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden. Tucked at the foothills of the Zabarwan Range and overlooking the iconic Dal Lake, this floral paradise is Asia’s largest tulip garden, spanning over 30 hectares. But beyond its photogenic appeal, the garden is also a reflection of changing travel preferences, where travellers increasingly seek nature-driven, seasonal experiences rooted in local culture.

Considered to be Asia's largest tulip garden, the site has attracted over half a million visitors in the past three weeks.

Official data shows that from March 26 to April 17, a total of 748,248 tourists visited the garden. Among them, more than 2,600 were international visitors, while 399,973 were from within the country, and the rest were local residents.