Why Srinagar’s Tulip Garden should be on your radar for summer holidays

Come spring, Srinagar transforms into a living postcard and the crown jewel of this seasonal bloom is the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden. Tucked at the foothills of the Zabarwan Range and overlooking the iconic Dal Lake, this floral paradise is Asia’s largest tulip garden, spanning over 30 hectares. But beyond its photogenic appeal, the garden is also a reflection of changing travel preferences, where travellers increasingly seek nature-driven, seasonal experiences rooted in local culture.
Considered to be Asia's largest tulip garden, the site has attracted over half a million visitors in the past three weeks.
Official data shows that from March 26 to April 17, a total of 748,248 tourists visited the garden. Among them, more than 2,600 were international visitors, while 399,973 were from within the country, and the rest were local residents.
Seasonal nature-based tourism is on the rise
Experiences that allow tourists to engage with fleeting natural phenomena—like Japan’s cherry blossoms, the lavender fields of Provence, or the tulip bloom in Srinagar—are gaining popularity. These experiences are visually rewarding, easily shareable on social media, and tied closely to a sense of place and time.
Why are people drawn in
Boasting over 1.5 million tulips across 60+ varieties, the garden explodes into colour from late March to mid-April. Rows of vibrant tulips—ranging from fire red to buttery yellow and pastel pinks—form a stunning mosaic that draws tourists, influencers, photographers, and nature lovers in droves. The garden is set up in terraces, offering panoramic views of both the flowers and Dal Lake. Combine your visit with walks through Nishat and Shalimar gardens or a heritage stay in a houseboat.
In recent years, travel has shifted from passive sightseeing to immersive, intentional experiences. Many visitors to Srinagar plan entire trips around the tulip bloom, combining it with heritage stays, local cuisine, shikara rides, and slow travel itineraries. The Tulip Festival, often held during peak bloom, adds another layer to the experience with folk performances, craft stalls, and regional delicacies.
When to visit
The garden typically opens in the last week of March and remains accessible until mid-April, depending on weather and bloom conditions. Early mornings are best to beat the crowds and capture the perfect golden hour photos. Spring is peak tourist season in Srinagar, so hotels and flights get booked up quickly.