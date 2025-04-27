Travelling to Japan? Brush up on these 8 rules

1. Embrace the silence

Japan values public peace. Whether on a train, in a restaurant, or walking through a shrine, people speak quietly and avoid causing disruptions. This applies especially to public transport: loud conversations and phone calls are frowned upon. Switch your phone to silent mode and enjoy the calm.

2. Don't try to help someone in distress—it's not always welcome

In Japan, offering unsolicited help—especially to someone who appears to be in trouble—can be seen as intrusive or even embarrassing. Unlike in India, where stepping in to assist is often a spontaneous gesture of community care, Japanese culture values personal space, privacy, and non-interference. Moreover, they are shy and reserved, so they might be embarrassed if you offer them help.

Unless someone explicitly asks for help or it’s a clear emergency, it’s best to observe respectfully. The intention might be kind, but the cultural context makes all the difference.

3. Don’t tip

Tipping is not part of Japanese culture — in fact, it can be seen as rude or confusing. Instead, excellent service is expected and provided as part of the experience. If you want to show appreciation, a polite bow and a sincere "arigatou gozaimasu" go a long way.

4. Always line up

Whether it’s waiting for a train, using the elevator, or queuing at a convenience store, orderly lines are sacred. No cutting, no crowding — just patience. Even in the busiest places, you’ll see people quietly forming neat lines without needing signs.

5. Respect Japanese bathing etiquette

When visiting a sento (public bath) or onsen (natural hot spring), prepare to embrace a unique cultural ritual that’s rooted in cleanliness and serenity. Bathing is done completely nude (no swimsuits or towels allowed in the water)!

It’s important to shower and scrub thoroughly before entering the communal baths. If you bring a small towel, don’t dip it in the water; instead, place it neatly on your head or by the side of the pool. Long hair should be tied up to avoid touching the water.