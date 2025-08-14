Spending monsoons in Khandala and Lonavala? A guide to the long weekend ahead

This August’s Independence Day long weekend (15th–17th) is the perfect excuse to escape to Khandala and Lonavala — two neighbouring hill stations in Maharashtra known for their monsoon charm.
Just a short drive from Mumbai or Pune, the region transforms into a lush green hideaway with misty peaks, rushing waterfalls, and winding forest trails. Our guide brings together boutique stays, standout dining, and immersive experiences designed for travellers seeking both slow living and bursts of adventure.
Where to Stay
Boutique accommodations here range from heritage homes to modern villas. Manasi Bungalow in Lonavala offers the intimacy of a homestay, ideal for travellers who enjoy personal touches and home-cooked meals. Bliss Vintage preserves the quiet elegance of an old-world bungalow, surrounded by manicured gardens.
For travellers who like their holidays with a dose of indulgence, Deltin Escape Villa in Malavli and Aviran Villa in Old Khandala combine spacious interiors with valley-facing pools and private decks. House of Shrof in Ryewood offers a more artistic experience, with curated décor and a warm, residential feel. Those looking for seclusion will find it at Unwynd in Shillim, where luxury cabins are set in forested slopes and the only morning alarm is birdsong.
Where to Eat
Khandala’s Dukes Retreat has reopened with refreshed dining spaces. The A Diner serves global and Indian plates with sweeping views of Kune Falls, while Panorama offers open-air seating and hearty regional dishes on a breezy ridge.
In Lonavala, the local food trail is a journey in itself. At A1 Chikki, shelves are lined with inventive nut-and-seed combinations, while Coopers and Maganlal & Sons continue to draw fudge and chikki loyalists.
Jodhpur Sweets is the stop for flaky Pyaaz Kachori, and Jai Shiv Shankar, a street side stall serving 100+ varieties of tea, pairs well-brewed tea and coffee with a view of the rain. Small outlets like Friends Chikki keep traditions alive with classic groundnut recipes, and stores like Navratna and Roopam Chikki are stocked with farsan, sweets, and travel snacks.
For comfort food in a cosy setting, Alankar Food serves rich hot chocolate and crisp masala khichiya papad. Home chefs and bakers, reachable via Vocal For Local Lonavala, offer regional recipes and baked treats straight from their kitchens. Other notable stops include Rane’s Kitchen for coastal Malvani fare, MO BITES for handmade momos, GoNuts for kahwa and Berliners.
Things to Do
Adventurous travellers can join Outdoorsy Lonavala for guided hikes to 2nd-century Jain caves, treks through Andharban and Kundalika Valley, and water-based activities like kayaking and jet surfing. Land-based thrills include ATV rides, hummerchutes, and horse riding. For a slower pace, sign up for art and architecture walks. These tours explore the town’s heritage bungalows, railway history, and local design studios. It’s a chance to step inside working spaces, meet artists and architects, and understand how the humans of the hills have shaped their craft.
Wellness seekers can book at-home spa services via The Beauty Studio, drop into Aerofit Patrawala for functional training, or experience Ayurvedic therapies at the century-old Kaivalyadham yoga institute. Tatva Wellness at Radisson Resort offers massages paired with valley views, and Nail by Shital hosts nail art sessions — in-studio or as a group activity in your villa.
August in the Sahyadris is all about cool mist, rushing streams, and comfort food. With this itinerary, your three-day escape will have a balance of leisure, flavour, and fresh air. Just bring a light rain jacket, comfortable shoes, and an open schedule for whatever the hills inspire.
(Story by Esha Aphale)
