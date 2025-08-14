Spending monsoons in Khandala and Lonavala? A guide to the long weekend ahead

This August’s Independence Day long weekend (15th–17th) is the perfect excuse to escape to Khandala and Lonavala — two neighbouring hill stations in Maharashtra known for their monsoon charm.

Where to go, eat and drive to Lonavala and Khandala this weekend?

Just a short drive from Mumbai or Pune, the region transforms into a lush green hideaway with misty peaks, rushing waterfalls, and winding forest trails. Our guide brings together boutique stays, standout dining, and immersive experiences designed for travellers seeking both slow living and bursts of adventure.

Where to Stay

Boutique accommodations here range from heritage homes to modern villas. Manasi Bungalow in Lonavala offers the intimacy of a homestay, ideal for travellers who enjoy personal touches and home-cooked meals. Bliss Vintage preserves the quiet elegance of an old-world bungalow, surrounded by manicured gardens.