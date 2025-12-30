What is Paris Syndrome and how does it link to our mental health?

Dream destinations often live at the very peak of our imagination and when it comes to Europe, few places rival its magic. Snow-kissed mountains, quiet strolls along cobbled streets, and that perfect photo beneath the iconic Eiffel Tower. But sometimes, when the dream meets reality, especially in a city like Paris, long imagined as the ultimate symbol of romance, the experience doesn’t quite match the fantasy. That feeling has a name called the Paris Syndrome and it is for real!

Paris Syndrome Explained: How over-romanticised travel shapes our experience

Movies have always overhyped the places, and with the internet at our fingertips now, reels have done a similar brainwashing. The only way we can know the essence of any place is by travelling there. But sometimes the places that have edged the story-worthy tales in our minds do not tend to fade. And when we visit there for real, the spell disappears, expectations clash with reality, and a quiet disappointment settles in. Paris syndrome is exactly that, and it has been a real psychological syndrome.

When we finally arrive in Paris and see it as it truly is, reality doesn’t always align with the pedestal of beauty and romance we’ve built in our minds. That gap between expectation and experience can lead to deep disappointment and for some, it goes even further.

This emotional shock may be accompanied by symptoms such as anxiety, confusion, feelings of unreality, or sensory overload, and in rare cases, physical reactions like dizziness or a racing heartbeat. When the dream feels too fragile to survive reality, the mind struggles to catch up.