This New Year, head to Belagavi and check-in to this comfortable and super cosy establishment that promises luxury like none other!

Belagavi — also known by several other names, including Belgaum, Belgaon, Venugram, and Venupura — may not be the first destination that comes to mind when thinking of Karnataka. Yet, nestled in the heart of North-Western Karnataka, this city is a quietly captivating gem, waiting for travellers to stumble upon its beauty. Often mentioned in history books or in passing as a potential second capital of the state, Belagavi’s true allure lies not in its politics, but in its breathtaking landscapes, rich culture and unexpected charm. If you’ve never heard of it beyond these titles, then you’ve been missing out on something truly special.
Picture this: a city set against the backdrop of the Western Ghats, its hills shimmering with golden sunlight, an area blessed with forts, lakes, tranquil waterfalls and peaks that paint an alluring landscape. Belagavi is a treasure trove of natural beauty, all wrapped up in a unique cultural blend. Here, the languages and flavours of both Marathi and Kannada meld seamlessly, creating a cultural fusion that’s as vibrant and varied as the city itself. The large Muslim population that has called this place home for centuries adds another layer of depth to its historical narrative, making it a place that truly embodies unity in diversity.
This past visit to Belagavi led us to a delightful discovery — WelcomHotel by ITC Hotels Belagavi — a stunning property that brings luxury, hospitality and the beauty of the city together in one perfect experience. Situated in the developing industrial area of Kakati, the hotel is an oasis of calm amid the bustling development, nestled in the shadow of hills dotted with windmills. While the journey to the hotel may surprise you with its industrial surroundings, once you arrive, all worries fade away. The WelcomHotel Belagavi is a massive yet beautifully designed structure, offering 116 elegant rooms, multiple dining options, a sparkling swimming pool and nine well-appointed banquet halls. Despite its modern amenities, the property effortlessly blends into the natural landscape. The expansive spaces — from the rooms to the gardens — were a breath of fresh air, providing a sense of peace and freedom.
Checking in was a breeze and the excitement heightened when we learned we’d be staying in one of the hotel’s Presidential Suites. This space was an absolute dream: a blend of modern luxury and understated elegance. The suite’s design, with its blue-toned wood panelling, paired with floor-to-ceiling windows, framed panoramic views of Belagavi’s skyline and the tranquil hotel gardens is out of an interior designer’s dream. The separate living area and bedroom created a sense of ultimate comfort and relaxation, making it an ideal space to unwind after a day of exploration.
Our journey into the flavours of Belagavi began with lunch at Welcomcafé, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant. The ambiance, bathed in natural light with lush garden views, set the perfect tone for a leisurely meal. The rain gods, in a rare moment of perfect timing, decided to bless us with a torrential downpour, enhancing the atmosphere and making our meal even more special. We were delighted to experience the Welcomsthalika, a regional thali that paid tribute to Belagavi’s culinary heritage. This elaborate spread, a beautiful fusion of Malnad, Coastal, Marathi and indigenous Muslim flavours, was a culinary journey in itself. Each dish was a masterpiece of textures and aromas, reflecting the rich diversity of the region. We spent a good three hours savouring the thali, relishing every bite and immersing ourselves in the authenticity of the meal.
It was now time to set out and explore the city’s historical treasures. We started our journey by visiting the temples, forts and other architectural landmarks that dot the landscape. Belagavi is a city of rich history, and the forts — some still standing proudly, others in ruins — offer glimpses into the past. The cantonment area, a hidden gem few tourists explore, was a particular highlight. Amid the old British-era buildings, churches and gardens, we felt as though we had stepped back in time.
The shopping experience in Belagavi was equally charming. From the intricate, handwoven ilkal and hand-embroidered kasuti saris to the fragrant local masalas and the famous Belagavi Basmati Rice — the city’s markets offered an authentic glimpse into the region’s crafts and culinary traditions. The sights, sounds and smells created a sensory experience that made the city feel alive with culture.
By the time we returned to WelcomHotel, we were thoroughly enchanted by Belagavi. The rain, once again, added an air of romance to the evening. As the storm raged outside, we found solace in the hotel’s warm embrace, settling in for a cozy evening tea followed by an indulgent dinner. As we sipped our drinks, we couldn’t help but marvel at how this small city had captured our hearts in such a short time.
Our evening couldn’t have ended without a visit to Swizzle, a stylish bar located just off the hotel lobby. The curated drinks and food menu here were designed to impress and we thoroughly enjoyed our nightcap in the intimate setting. The lively conversations and the refreshing cocktails created the perfect ending to a magical day. When it was time for bed, we drifted off into a peaceful sleep, lulled by the rhythmic sounds of the rain outside.
The next morning, we woke up to a beautiful new day and breakfast at the hotel was nothing short of spectacular. The variety of options, from traditional South Indian fare to continental choices, ensured that we were well-fuelled for another day of travel. Before leaving, we treated ourselves to a coffee at Dough & Co — a delightful patisserie within the hotel — where we lounged in comfy chairs, savouring pastries and bakes, enjoying the cozy ambiance.
As we made our way to the airport, the clouds seemed to bid us farewell in a dramatic fashion. The misty scenery outside blurred as we drove away, but one thing was clear — we would be back! WelcomHotel by ITC Hotels Belagavi, with its understated beauty, unique culture and warm hospitality, had already secured a special place in our memories.
Belagavi is linked by air and rail. Goa is only 3 hours away by road.
INR 6,000 onwards. At Kakati, Belagavi.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal