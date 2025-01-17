Hidden in a verdant valley in Kodagu, the holistic wellness offerings at this property can heal you

“I wandered lonely as a cloud… that floats on high o’er vales and hills…”
While we may not possess the poetic brilliance of William Wordsworth to add more apt verse into his already amazing writing, we couldn’t help but feel as though we were part of one of his serene experiences in the English Lake District as we found our way into The Ibnii Coorg. Nestled in the lush landscapes of Coorg or Kodagu, this resort is not just another luxurious getaway. It’s a testament to sustainable living, a celebration of local culture and an invitation to immerse yourself in the calming embrace of mother nature.
The Ibnii Coorg, spread across 120 acres of vibrant coffee plantations, is an experience that combines elegance with eco-consciousness. It offers the ideal balance between a luxurious escape and an environmentally responsible retreat. Having previously reviewed the property and found it to be one of the best resorts in the country — perhaps even in Asia — it was no surprise that we were eager to explore their latest and newest offering, the Aarogya Centre & Cottages.
As we arrived, the drive into The Ibnii Coorg already felt like a journey into a different world. The first sight that greeted us was Kaadu, the resort’s viewpoint. This stunning vantage point offered a bird’s-eye view of the entire resort, nestled within a sea of green foliage. From this height, we could just about make out the roofs of the cottages and the sparkling pools — all surrounded by thick, verdant greenery. We were immediately captivated by the beauty and to make the experience even more memorable, we were greeted with a steaming cup of local coffee. It was the perfect introduction to the natural splendour of Coorg and for a moment, we found ourselves lost in the intoxicating beauty of the landscape.
As we continued our drive down into the property which is mostly in a valley below the viewpoint, we passed by a picturesque pond, complete with a fountain and a unique architectural structure at one end. Our curiosity piqued, we learned that this was Kaldi Kapee, an award-winning coffee shop, a tranquil oasis in the heart of the resort. Turning a corner, we found ourselves heading toward the main resort area, where serpentine roads branched off, leading to the reception, the restaurants, the spa, a picturesque lake that the property is centred around and further down, the Aarogya cottages.
For those of us who seek solitude and tranquility, the Aarogya cottages are the perfect choice. Raised on stilts, these cottages offer unparalleled privacy and spectacular views from every private balcony. Located away from the main resort area, they provide an oasis of calm and are designed to be serviced by the Aarogya Centre — a holistic Ayurveda centre and spa dedicated to rejuvenating the mind, body and soul.
The Aarogya Wellness Program is a transformative experience designed to leave guests feeling refreshed, balanced and invigorated. The program offers three packages — Sattvic (three nights), Naadi (five nights) and Abhasa (seven nights) — allowing guests to choose the length of their stay based on their wellness needs. Each package is carefully curated to blend ancient healing traditions with modern wellness practices. Along with therapeutic ayurvedic massages and treatments, guests can indulge in revitalising activities such as yoga, pranayama, painting, pottery, baking, nature walks and cycling. The meals are specially designed to complement the healing process, with a focus on fresh, organic ingredients that nourish the body from within.
After settling into our cottage, we made our way to the Aarogya Centre for a consultation with the resident ayurvedic doctor. The experience was thorough, insightful and deeply personalised. Our session included a detailed assessment of our health needs, followed by a customised wellness plan for our stay. From the diet suited to our healing needs to the therapies best suited for our issues, everything was explained clearly, and the schedule was designed around our preferences.
It was refreshing to know that our wellness journey was tailored to our specific needs, making the entire experience feel more like an extended leisurely holiday than a health-focused retreat. There was no sense of rush or obligation, just a harmonious blend of rejuvenation and relaxation. The promise of days filled with self-care and pampering was truly exciting and we couldn’t wait to begin our ‘treatments.’
One of the standout aspects of The Ibnii Coorg is its exceptional culinary offerings. With a variety of dining options to choose from, there’s no shortage of delicious meals to enjoy during your stay. We dined at Fig, an open-air multi-cuisine restaurant that offers a wide selection of dishes; Baalelle, a specialty vegetarian restaurant; and Masi Kande, a beautiful open-air barbecue space. Additionally, the Elevate Lounge & Bar is a perfect place to unwind with a drink; and of course, Kaldi Kapee serves up the best local coffee in a picturesque setting.
What impressed us most about the resort’s culinary philosophy was its commitment to minimising food waste. Guests are encouraged to order only as much food as they can realistically consume, with any food waste being charged for. While some guests might find this practice inconvenient, we were thoroughly impressed by the resort’s commitment to sustainability. It’s a small but meaningful initiative that aligns perfectly with the resort’s eco-friendly ethos.
The next few days passed in a delightful blur. Our mornings began with serene nature walks through the coffee plantations, followed by revitalising ayurvedic treatments at the Aarogya Centre. We spent our afternoons relaxing in the coffee shop, sipping on freshly brewed coffee and watching the world go by. The evenings were filled with conversations with other guests and delicious meals. Every moment felt like an indulgence in the simplest pleasures of life and the resort’s serene atmosphere made it easy to forget the outside world entirely.
The therapeutic treatments were deeply relaxing and we found ourselves feeling more balanced and at peace, with each passing day. The meals, too, were exceptional — nutritious, flavourful and perfectly in tune with our wellness goals. The resort’s focus on holistic well-being extended to every aspect of our stay, from the soothing ambiance of the spa to the carefully curated dining experiences. By the time our departure came, we were not only relaxed but rejuvenated in ways we hadn’t ever anticipated.
As we packed our bags to leave, we took a moment to reflect on our time at The Ibnii Coorg. Looking at our reflection in the mirror, we were surprised to find that we appeared not only rested but truly glowing. The sense of rejuvenation and well-being was evident, both in our spirits and our skin. The holistic healing experience had left us feeling lighter, healthier and more connected to nature than we had in a long time.
With a grateful heart, we bid farewell to The Ibnii Coorg, promising ourselves that we would return soon. Our stay had been more than just a getaway; it had been one of the most wholesome, healing experiences we’ve ever had. For anyone seeking a restorative retreat that combines luxury, sustainability, and authentic wellness, The Ibnii Coorg is a destination that should not be missed. Whether you’re looking to unwind in the lap of nature, immerse yourself in holistic therapies, or simply enjoy the peace and beauty of Coorg — this resort offers everything you need for a truly transformative experience.
The resort also now boasts of two brand new presidential suites and two honeymoon suites. Check before booking on special offers for couples in February (Valentine’s Day) and special offers for women in March (Women’s Day). The property is a 4 hour drive from Bengaluru, with many picturesque options for stops in between.
INR 17,000 onwards. At Ibnivalavadi Village, Boikeri, Madikeri (Coorg).
