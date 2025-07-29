International Tiger Day 2025: Top Tiger parks in India to visit now

India is home to over 70% of the world’s wild tigers and there’s no better way to celebrate International Tiger Day than planning a trip to meet one or a few in the wild. Whether you’re dreaming of deep jungles, misty hills or dramatic forts, these national parks serve up unbeatable sightings and unforgettable stays.

Here are the top tiger parks in India to visit on International Tiger Day

Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh

With the highest tiger density in India, Bandhavgarh is basically the VIP lounge for big cat sightings. Add ancient ruins and rugged cliffs to the mix and it feels you’ve stepped into a lost kingdom. Stay in jungle-style at Mahua Kothi by Taj Safaris or Samode Safari Lodge, where you might just hear a roar over breakfast.