International Tiger Day 2025: Top Tiger parks in India to visit now

India is home to over 70% of the world’s wild tigers and there’s no better way to celebrate International Tiger Day than planning a trip to meet one or a few in the wild. Whether you’re dreaming of deep jungles, misty hills or dramatic forts, these national parks serve up unbeatable sightings and unforgettable stays.
Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh
With the highest tiger density in India, Bandhavgarh is basically the VIP lounge for big cat sightings. Add ancient ruins and rugged cliffs to the mix and it feels you’ve stepped into a lost kingdom. Stay in jungle-style at Mahua Kothi by Taj Safaris or Samode Safari Lodge, where you might just hear a roar over breakfast.
Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan
This park is pure drama, from its cinematic terrain to its famously bold tigers that casually stroll past the 1,000-year-old Ranthambore Fort. Perfect for both newbies and wildlife photographers, it’s a true classic. Rest up in regal style at The Oberoi Vanyavilas or SUJÁN Sher Bagh — both places turn your safari into a royal retreat.
Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, Maharashtra
Known as the 'Jewel of Vidarbha', Tadoba’s wild, unfiltered vibes offer some of the most reliable tiger sightings in the country. If you like your safaris raw and thrilling, this is the one. Snuggle into Tadoba Jungle Camp or Svasara Jungle Lodge, where comfort meets conservation.
Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh
If The Jungle Book had a real-world set, its would be Kanha. With dreamy sal forests, sprawling meadows and a healthy tiger population, it’s one of India’s most beautiful reserves. Sleep under the stars in style at Banjaar Tola (Taj Safaris) or make it a twin adventure by pairing it with Reni Pani Jungle Lodge in nearby Satpura.
Pench National Park, MP-Maharashtra Border
Great for first-timers and wildlife romantics alike, Peach offers good odds of spotting a tiger minus the massive crowds. Its gentle landscapes and abundant wildlife make every drive magical. Pick Pench Tree Lodge for eco-luxe treehouse vibes or Jamtara Wilderness Camp for a soft-safari experience.
Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand
India’s oldest national park still holds plenty of surprises, from thick sal frostiest to peaceful river belts. Tiger sightings here can be tricky, but the sheer biodiversity and old-school charm make it worth it. Stay at Jim’s Jungle Retreat for rustic-chic comfort, fire-lit dinners, and birdcalls to wake you.
Bandipur National Park, Karnataka
South India’s top tiger territory sits nestled in the Nilgiri Biosphere, where forested hills hide elephants, leopards and yes, striped royalty. It’s lush, peaceful and perfect if you want a slow, scenic escape. The Serai Bandipur and Evolve Back Kuruba Safari Lodge are both dreamy stays that bring you close to the wild without roughing it.
Sariska National Park, Rajasthan
Once emptied of tigers due to poaching, Sariska is now one of India’s most powerful conversation success stories with 49 tigers roaming free again. The newly opened Sariska Lodge is more than just a stay — it’s a soulfully designed retreat that honour the land, wildlife and legacy of tiger protection.