The Unscripted Architect: How Raya Shankhwalker’s offbeat journeys shape his designs and Goa’s jazz revival

For Raya, travel is no longer something he does to gather ideas. It’s something he does because it helps him feel grounded. He doesn’t go out searching for objects to use in a project. Instead, he absorbs what each place has to offer. Over time, this slow accumulation of impressions forms a kind of internal archive. When the time is right, he draws on it, sometimes without even realising.

His approach to music follows a similar logic. He doesn’t play, but he listens. He’s drawn to jazz in particular and often seeks out performances while travelling. He describes his relationship with music as still taking shape, but there’s a clear link between how he experiences it and how he designs. Both are open-ended, driven by instinct, and always looking for new rhythms. "I design the way I travel, without structure, always chasing new directions," he says.

Goa is central to all of this. His studio is based there, and his family has lived in Panjim for more than 250 years. That history gives him a strong sense of belonging, which has shaped his decision to live and work in the state. Starting a practice in Goa wasn’t the easiest or most obvious move at the time, but for Raya, it was never really a question. That deep connection to place now informs his efforts to contribute to Goa’s cultural life, not just through design, but through music, community, and memory.