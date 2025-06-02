Uttarakhand's Valley of Flowers is now open to tourists; here's what you need to know

The Valley of Flowers National Park in the Garhwal Himalayas, has reopened to tourists as of Sunday. Situated at an altitude of over 9,000 feet in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, the alpine valley welcomes visitors each year from June 1 until around October 31, when winter conditions force its closure. On the season’s opening day this year, 83 tourists made the trek, with only four completing their registration online.

Why is the Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand famous?

First designated a national park in 1982, the Valley of Flowers boasts more than 600 plant species. These include the state flower of Uttarakhand, Brahma Kamal (Saussurea obvallata), as well as other botanical treasures like Aster, Delphinium, Himalayan Blue Poppy, Ranunculus, Potentilla, Primula, and Lilium.

Spanning 87.5 square kilometres, the valley is also a haven for wildlife, sheltering endangered species such as the snow leopard, Himalayan black bear, musk deer, Bharal (blue sheep), and red foxes.