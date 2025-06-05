World Environment Day: The hidden marine wonders beneath Mumbai’s iconic shoreline

“Awareness without care is an empty gesture,” he sighs. Plastic clings stubbornly to the coastline—bottles, wrappers, modern wreckage. Hermit crabs nest in microplastics. Octopuses seek shelter in bottles. This is not evolution. It’s resignation. Meehir gently reminds us: even shells we pocket as souvenirs were once homes—refuges for snails and crabs. “Nature wastes nothing. Only we create what cannot return.” The sea remembers its purity. So should we.

Reflections at the Shoreline

At Juhu, the tide doesn’t merely recede—it reveals. Not just creatures, but questions. What does it mean to live beside the sea and yet remain strangers to its rhythm? To pass life forms older than memory, yet entangled in the plastic we discard carelessly?

This marine walk was more than exploration—it was a quiet reckoning. A reminder that the sea is not distant; it lives here, with us, asking not for curiosity alone, but for genuine care. And perhaps, next time we stroll Juhu’s shoreline, we will look down—not just around.

(By Arundhuti Banerjee)