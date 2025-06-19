Why travelling in August–September is the smart jet-setter’s play

Contrary to popular belief, shoulder season doesn’t mean grey skies and drizzle. In fact, late summer to early autumn often brings the best of both worlds — warm days, cooler nights, and a softer sun that lets you explore without the exhaustion. Europe begins to mellow, Southeast Asia shifts gears after heavy showers, and India’s post-monsoon glow starts to set in. Premium hotels and boutique stays drop their prices post-peak, airlines offer better deals, and even fine-dining reservations become easier to score. Want that ocean-view room or last-minute yoga retreat? Now’s the time it becomes possible — without blowing your budget.

Another underrated win: flexibility. With fewer bookings and looser crowds, you’re not held hostage by timed entries or sold-out tours. You can change plans, wander slower, or discover hidden gems through locals who aren’t overwhelmed with peak-season fatigue. The shoulder season reminds us that magic often lies in the in-between. So if you're planning a late summer getaway, skip the mainstream madness — and lean into the luxury of quiet, curated travel.