Char Dham Yatra resumes after 24-hour weather ban

The 24-hour suspension of the Char Dham Yatra was lifted on Monday, following a temporary halt prompted by heavy rainfall and a cloudburst near Barkot that caused landslides and a fatal incident along the Yamunotri route. Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed the resumption of the pilgrimage and stated that District Magistrates have been instructed to manage vehicle movement in accordance with local weather conditions.
The suspension was enforced on Sunday after a powerful cloudburst struck the Barkot-Yamunotri road near Silai in Uttarkashi district. The incident claimed the lives of two labourers, while seven others are still missing. At the time, 29 labourers had been taking shelter near an under-construction hotel; 20 were rescued. Landslides blocked the Yamunotri National Highway at multiple locations near Silai Band, hindering access to the shrine. Immediate efforts to clear debris were initiated. Other key roads were also disrupted, including the Sonprayag-Munkatiya stretch in Rudraprayag, a crucial route for pilgrims heading to Kedarnath.
Meanwhile, intense rainfall continues to impact regions like Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal, Dehradun, and Rudraprayag. Rising river levels have led to new advisories urging people living near riverbanks to remain cautious. Pilgrimage to the four shrines—Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri—has resumed with caution, and authorities are appealing to devotees to strictly adhere to safety guidelines amid ongoing weather-related risks.
The Char Dham Yatra is a sacred pilgrimage in the Indian Himalayas, encompassing four revered Hindu shrines: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. Located in the state of Uttarakhand, these sites are associated with four deities, Yamuna, Ganga, Shiva, and Vishnu, respectively. The journey typically begins at Yamunotri, the source of the Yamuna River, followed by Gangotri, the origin of the Ganges. Pilgrims then visit Kedarnath, dedicated to Lord Shiva, and conclude at Badrinath, a shrine of Lord Vishnu.
Undertaken between May and October, the yatra is considered spiritually purifying and is believed to wash away sins, granting moksha (liberation). The pilgrimage involves trekking through challenging mountainous terrain, and it draws lakhs of devotees every year.