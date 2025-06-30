Char Dham Yatra resumes after 24-hour weather ban

The 24-hour suspension of the Char Dham Yatra was lifted on Monday, following a temporary halt prompted by heavy rainfall and a cloudburst near Barkot that caused landslides and a fatal incident along the Yamunotri route. Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed the resumption of the pilgrimage and stated that District Magistrates have been instructed to manage vehicle movement in accordance with local weather conditions.

Why was Char Dham Yatra paused?

The suspension was enforced on Sunday after a powerful cloudburst struck the Barkot-Yamunotri road near Silai in Uttarkashi district. The incident claimed the lives of two labourers, while seven others are still missing. At the time, 29 labourers had been taking shelter near an under-construction hotel; 20 were rescued. Landslides blocked the Yamunotri National Highway at multiple locations near Silai Band, hindering access to the shrine. Immediate efforts to clear debris were initiated. Other key roads were also disrupted, including the Sonprayag-Munkatiya stretch in Rudraprayag, a crucial route for pilgrims heading to Kedarnath.