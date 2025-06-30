World’s largest Legoland set to open in Shanghai on July 5

A new era of immersive entertainment begins in China with the opening of Legoland Shanghai on July 5, 2025. Situated in the city’s Jinshan district, the park holds the distinction of being the world’s largest Legoland to date and the first ever to open in China.

Legoland Shanghai is a step forward in experiential tourism in the country

Legoland Shanghai will feature eight themed zones inspired by popular Lego universes. Fans of the brand can expect to explore lands based on Ninjago, Lego Friends, and Monkie Kid. These zones bring classic Lego sets to life, supersized into real-world attractions and immersive environments. While some visitors might find these structures smaller than expected, they promise a detailed and playful experience for guests of all ages.