World’s largest Legoland set to open in Shanghai on July 5

A new era of immersive entertainment begins in China with the opening of Legoland Shanghai on July 5, 2025. Situated in the city’s Jinshan district, the park holds the distinction of being the world’s largest Legoland to date and the first ever to open in China.
Legoland Shanghai will feature eight themed zones inspired by popular Lego universes. Fans of the brand can expect to explore lands based on Ninjago, Lego Friends, and Monkie Kid. These zones bring classic Lego sets to life, supersized into real-world attractions and immersive environments. While some visitors might find these structures smaller than expected, they promise a detailed and playful experience for guests of all ages.
One of the park’s centerpiece attractions is “Miniland,” an indoor pavilion that houses a meticulously crafted miniature replica of Shanghai’s iconic cityscape. Landmarks like the Lujiazui financial district’s skyscrapers and the colonial buildings of the Bund have been rebuilt entirely with Lego bricks.
This ambitious display took more than 168,000 hours to complete and uses an astonishing 20 million bricks. The result is a strikingly accurate and unexpectedly moving tribute to the city, complete with tiny taxis frozen in simulated rush-hour traffic and a glittering Lego skyline.
The launch of Legoland Shanghai comes at a crucial time for China’s tourism sector. Amid shifting economic patterns and youth unemployment concerns, the country is turning to experience-driven attractions to stimulate growth.
The park taps into the rising trend of domestic travel focused on unique and memorable activities, rather than material consumption. With its mix of childhood nostalgia, creative design, and family-friendly appeal, the park is expected to become a major draw for tourists.