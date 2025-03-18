Jubilee 2025 in Italy: 6 things you need to know

In Rome, the Catholic Church is celebrating a Jubilee year. The Jubilee is anticipated to attract over 30 million visitors to the Eternal City, prompting significant investments of billions of euros into cleaning its landmarks and enhancing its transportation infrastructure in preparation for the occasion. Rome, as the heart of Catholicism, will become a bustling centre for activity, prayer, and tourism.
The Jubilee 2025 is a special holy year in Rome and the Vatican City, and across Italy, starting at Christmas 2024 and ending at Epiphany 2026. Traditionally held every 25 years, the Jubilee 2025 is a notable chapter in the history of the Catholic Church. But what exactly is the Jubilee and what should tourists expect?
What is the Jubilee?
The Jubilee is a sacred year in the Catholic tradition, characterized by acts of penance, forgiveness, and pilgrimage. It was first instituted by Pope Boniface VIII in 1300. Historically, during a Jubilee Year, Catholics are encouraged to visit holy sites, receive indulgences, and practice charitable acts. The concept of the Jubilee is rooted in the Old Testament, where every 50th year was a time of liberation and restoration for the people of Israel. Pope Francis officially announced the upcoming Jubilee in March 2023, focusing on themes such as mercy, reconciliation, and social justice.
Where exactly is the Jubilee?
The Jubilee will be celebrated citywide, but the Vatican will be at the heart of the celebrations, located on the northwest bank of the Tiber River. Visitors attending the Jubilee will predominantly aim to visit St. Peter's Basilica and St. Peter's Square. Art enthusiasts, on the other hand, will be eager to explore the incredible masterpieces housed in the nearby Vatican Museums.
Theme and Goals
For the Jubilee 2025, Pope Francis has highlighted the theme of "Pilgrims of Hope." This theme encompasses the idea of hope as a guiding light in times of personal, communal, and global adversity. The goals of the Jubilee include fostering an atmosphere of welcome, reconciliation, and healing within the church and among individuals. This is particularly important in the modern context, where many feel lost or disconnected. The Jubilee will encourage participants to reflect on their faith and how they can contribute positively to society and the Church.
Unmissable events
During the Jubilee year, a variety of events will take place both in Rome and throughout Italy. Central to the Jubilee celebration will be a series of liturgical events at St. Peter’s Basilica and in relevant locations across the city. Pilgrimages to important churches and shrines, such as the Basilica of St. John Lateran and the Holy Door at St. Peter’s, will be encouraged.
Special masses, talks, and witness sessions featuring prominent Catholic figures will also be organized, offering inspirational messages to attendees. Additionally, cultural and social programs aimed at engaging young people and families will be in place, aligning with the call to action for social justice and community involvement.
The Role of Pilgrimage
Pilgrimage is an essential aspect of the Jubilee, and many Catholics around the world will be undertaking journeys to Rome to participate in the events. Pilgrims are encouraged to walk in faith, reflecting on their spiritual path and the importance of community and fellowship. Rome, with its rich history and numerous holy sites, provides a suitable backdrop for this spiritual journey.
Travelers are advised to plan their pilgrimages well ahead of time, as accommodations and travel logistics may be challenging due to the influx of visitors expected in 2025. The Vatican will be making extensive preparations to ensure that all pilgrims can fully engage in the spiritual experience of the Jubilee.
Preparing for the Jubilee
Preparing for jubilee celebrations may include studying the themes of the Jubilee, engaging in community service, and participating in parish activities that promote understanding and dialogue. The Vatican is expected to provide more specific guidelines closer to the event, detailing how individuals can participate and make the most out of their Jubilee experience. Moreover, travel agencies and church organizations will likely offer organized pilgrimages that cater to different options.