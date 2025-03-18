Jubilee 2025 in Italy: 6 things you need to know

What is the Jubilee?

The Jubilee is a sacred year in the Catholic tradition, characterized by acts of penance, forgiveness, and pilgrimage. It was first instituted by Pope Boniface VIII in 1300. Historically, during a Jubilee Year, Catholics are encouraged to visit holy sites, receive indulgences, and practice charitable acts. The concept of the Jubilee is rooted in the Old Testament, where every 50th year was a time of liberation and restoration for the people of Israel. Pope Francis officially announced the upcoming Jubilee in March 2023, focusing on themes such as mercy, reconciliation, and social justice.

Where exactly is the Jubilee?

The Jubilee will be celebrated citywide, but the Vatican will be at the heart of the celebrations, located on the northwest bank of the Tiber River. Visitors attending the Jubilee will predominantly aim to visit St. Peter's Basilica and St. Peter's Square. Art enthusiasts, on the other hand, will be eager to explore the incredible masterpieces housed in the nearby Vatican Museums.

Theme and Goals

For the Jubilee 2025, Pope Francis has highlighted the theme of "Pilgrims of Hope." This theme encompasses the idea of hope as a guiding light in times of personal, communal, and global adversity. The goals of the Jubilee include fostering an atmosphere of welcome, reconciliation, and healing within the church and among individuals. This is particularly important in the modern context, where many feel lost or disconnected. The Jubilee will encourage participants to reflect on their faith and how they can contribute positively to society and the Church.