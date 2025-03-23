Tirupati becomes India’s most affordable travel spot for the April-May vacation window

Leading the list is Phong Nha in Vietnam, renowned for its stunning caves and verdant landscapes. Tirupati has emerged as the most economical destination, perfect for travelers seeking a blend of cultural heritage and picturesque scenery. Hat Yai in Thailand takes the third position, appealing to those eager to explore its bustling markets and street food scene.

A simple family package for a trip to Tirupati and Pondicherry for four days and three nights can be wrapped up in less than Rs 35K. The rankings were determined based on average accommodation prices in twenty of the most popular travel destinations across nine Asian markets, assisting tourists in identifying wallet-friendly options.

With an average room rate of ₹2,952, the city is an excellent option for those looking for a cultural and natural getaway in April and May. Renowned for the Venkateswara Temple, which ranks among the most frequented pilgrimage destinations globally, Tirupati provides a deep cultural and spiritual experience for visitors, making it an ideal spot for spring travel.