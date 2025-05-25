7 tips for female travellers who are planning a solo trip

Travelling alone can be one of the most empowering and transformative experiences, especially for women venturing out on their own for the first time. While the idea may feel intimidating at first, with the right preparation and mindset, your solo adventure can be safe and unforgettable.

Travelling solo as a woman? Bookmark these easy pointers

As per a 2024 report, women now make up 71% of solo travellers. Several destinations across the globe are making special provisions for female travellers and boosting public transport options. Here are some primary pointers women travellers should make a note of while planning their trip.