7 tips for female travellers who are planning a solo trip
Travelling alone can be one of the most empowering and transformative experiences, especially for women venturing out on their own for the first time. While the idea may feel intimidating at first, with the right preparation and mindset, your solo adventure can be safe and unforgettable.
As per a 2024 report, women now make up 71% of solo travellers. Several destinations across the globe are making special provisions for female travellers and boosting public transport options. Here are some primary pointers women travellers should make a note of while planning their trip.
1. Do Your Research
Before you go, learn as much as you can about your destination. Understand the local culture, dress codes, customs, and common scams. Reading blogs, watching travel vlogs, and joining travel forums can provide insider tips and prepare you for what to expect.
2. Choose Accommodations Wisely
Opt for accommodations with strong reviews from other solo female travellers. Look for places in safe neighborhoods with 24/7 reception and easy access to transportation. Hostels, boutique hotels, or women-only stays can offer both comfort and community.
3. Pack Light but Smart
Bring only the essentials to keep your luggage manageable. Include versatile outfits, a secure crossbody bag, a portable charger, and a basic first aid kit. Don’t forget a photocopy of your legal personal documents and other details.
4. Stay Connected
Share your itinerary with a trusted friend or family member and check in regularly. Use location-sharing apps or messaging platforms to stay in touch. A local SIM card or international data plan can keep you connected and help in emergencies.
5. Trust Your Instincts
If something feels off, trust your gut. Don’t hesitate to leave a situation or ask for help. Confidence, awareness, and intuition are your best travel tools.
6. Blend In When You Can
Learning a few basic phrases in the local language can also help you blend in and earn respect from locals.
7. Embrace the Experience
Solo travel is not just about seeing new places, but it’s also about discovering yourself. Take the time to journal, try new foods, and talk to strangers. You may surprise yourself with how capable and adventurous you really are.