Thailand sets rules to drinking alcohol, imposes hefty fine for day drinking

The Act has also introduced restricted hours to drink alcohol (2 pm to 5 pm) and anyone violating the legal drinking hours will have to pay a massive fine of 10,000 baht or approximately Rs 27,357.

The alcohol ban previously only extended to marketing of alcoholic drinks and any sort of advertisement or promotion of alcoholic beverages by influencers or celebrities was strictly prohibited. Only licensed institutions such as hotels or entertainment venues and other certified tourist places were exempted from the ban.

However, with the recent amended Act, tourists and other drinkers have come under the ban which has prohibited afternoon or daytime drinking as restaurants and bars face the risk of losing some significant amount of revenue due to the new restrictions.

The rules are so strict that even drinking alcohol after 2 pm that has been purchased before 2, will be punishable and the drinker will have to pay the hefty fine.

Chanon Koetcharoen, the president of the Thai Restaurant Association addressed the recent developments during an interview with a media outlet. They said, "This will impede the growth of the restaurant industry".