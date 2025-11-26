London reportedly set to introduce a 'tourist tax' for travellers

Many major global cities already impose tourist taxes. New York City collects around £493 million a year through its program, and Tokyo’s fixed fee on all accommodation bookings brings in £35 million. In France and Italy, the amount varies based on factors such as property type, star rating and location.

Andrew Carter, chief executive of the Centre for Cities, said, “The model the government should adopt is already underway in Scotland, where Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen are introducing levies valued at a percentage rate on overnight stays in hotels, B&Bs and short-let accommodation.”

He added, “Hopefully, introducing a tourist levy is the start of a bigger programme of devolving tax and spending powers to the capital. London is the most productive big city in the UK, and devolving more fiscal powers would give the capital more policy tools to accelerate growth in the economy.”

At present, England is the only G7 nation where the central government prevents local councils from introducing tourism taxes.