Luxury Masai Mara lodge, charging Rs 3 lakh per night, may be threatening the Great Migration, reportedly sued

The lawsuit raised concerns over whether a proper environmental impact assessment (EIA) had been carried out before development began on the Sand River site. It claims the 20-suite lodge, positioned on a bend of the Sand River which forms part of the natural border between Kenya and Tanzania blocks a crucial wildlife migration corridor linking the two countries.

Under Kenyan law, developers are required to consult local communities and secure clearance from the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) prior to starting any project that could affect the environment. The approval process includes conducting a detailed environmental assessment to evaluate how a proposed camp or lodge might impact wildlife movement, vegetation, and local water and air quality.

“The Maasai Mara is a fragile environment that is already overpopulated with camps for tourists,” Dapash told press. “The location of the Ritz-Carlton is one of the last places in the Mara that isn’t built on.”

“Travellers are lured by the idea of travelling to this pristine, remote, exotic destination, but the truth is, as a traveller, you may well be contributing to the destruction of the very place you want to visit,” he said.