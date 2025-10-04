The morning aarati experience on The Ganges in Varanasi is life-altering!

The sitar begins, its notes curling with the gravity of centuries, answered by the tabla, a younger yet equally eloquent companion. Together they give voice to raag Bhairav once more, this time not as distant echo but as living pulse. In those moments the world recedes. Time dissolves. The music entwines with river and sky, carrying us into the soul of Kashi. An hour later we are gently summoned from this reverie. A cup of hot masala chai, offered in a kulhad, grounds us again in the body. The sweetness, the bite of spice, the comforting heat coursing through the throat: all remind us of being alive and yet simultaneously emphasise how altered we have become. What we have just lived through is more than spectacle; it is revelation. There is a magic here, a mystery one can feel and even believe in, yet scarcely articulate. Perhaps this is maya — the illusion and the truth, indivisible.