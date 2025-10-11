5 Iconic Creations by Zaha Hadid, the Mind Behind Navi Mumbai Airport

The late British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid transformed the way people see buildings. Her firm, Zaha Hadid Architects, is now leading the design of Navi Mumbai International Airport. Her projects were never static; they seemed to move, curve, and reach outward. She was fascinated by geometry that felt alive, both unpredictable and precise. Each of her buildings carries its own rhythm, blending engineering and emotion to reshape the cities around them.

Exploring five landmark works of Zaha Hadid architects

Guangzhou Opera House, China (2010)

Set beside the Pearl River, the Guangzhou Opera House looks as if the wind sculpted it. Two angular shells meet to form the theatre and foyer, joined by paths that weave around the site. The façade, a pattern of glass and granite, catches the river light and gives the building a shifting character through the day. Inside, the movement continues — curved walls and stairs pull visitors toward the main hall without a straight sight line.