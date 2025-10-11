Rome’s Fiumicino Airport opens a hotel for travelling dogs

Flying with a dog can be… well, stressful. Cramped carriers, barking in the terminal, the constant worry: is my dog comfortable? Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci International Airport, or Fiumicino as locals call it, has found a solution. A luxury dog hotel has opened inside the airport itself, where pets can rest, play, and be cared for while their owners sort out flights or wait through layovers. For anyone who treats their dog as family, it’s a small relief in a sea of travel headaches.
It’s not just a fancy kennel. Dogs get private rooms, cosy bedding, and climate control, so they aren’t overheating or shivering while you’re queuing at security. Staff are on hand all day, feeding pets, letting them stretch their legs, or playing with them. Some dogs nap quietly; others get a supervised romp around. Meals are adjusted for dietary needs. Drop-off is simple, right inside the terminal, which makes life easier for busy travellers.
What makes this place work isn’t just the facilities, it’s the thought behind them. There’s attention to detail: toys scattered for stimulation, quiet corners for shy pups, and staff who genuinely seem to enjoy their work. Owners can even get updates during the stay, which is a surprisingly comforting touch. The airport recognises that pets aren’t luggage—they’re companions.
Across Europe, airports are slowly catching on to the needs of travelling pets, and Fiumicino is a step ahead. For dogs and their humans, this hotel turns a stressful moment into something calmer, more manageable.
By putting the hotel inside the terminal, designing spaces for comfort and play, and staffing it with attentive caregivers, Fiumicino has created a practical solution that actually works. Next time you travel through Rome with a dog, you might find yourself grateful for a place that looks after your furry friend almost as well as you would.
(Written by Esha Aphale)