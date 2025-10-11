Rome’s Fiumicino Airport opens a hotel for travelling dogs

What makes this place work isn’t just the facilities, it’s the thought behind them. There’s attention to detail: toys scattered for stimulation, quiet corners for shy pups, and staff who genuinely seem to enjoy their work. Owners can even get updates during the stay, which is a surprisingly comforting touch. The airport recognises that pets aren’t luggage—they’re companions.

Across Europe, airports are slowly catching on to the needs of travelling pets, and Fiumicino is a step ahead. For dogs and their humans, this hotel turns a stressful moment into something calmer, more manageable.

By putting the hotel inside the terminal, designing spaces for comfort and play, and staffing it with attentive caregivers, Fiumicino has created a practical solution that actually works. Next time you travel through Rome with a dog, you might find yourself grateful for a place that looks after your furry friend almost as well as you would.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp , Telegram and YouTube channels

(Written by Esha Aphale)