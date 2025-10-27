Heading to Italy for the year-end? Explore this spa town with a huge Christmas market

What really makes it special, though, is the atmosphere. Live music, lights twinkling over the water, storytellers keeping kids entertained — it all feels like the town is celebrating together, not just putting on a show for visitors. Merano has a softer, sort of Hallmark movie vibe that is ideal for families, wellness enthusiasts, and tourists who would rather explore at a leisurely pace than Bolzano's busy central market.

The surrounding mountains complete the appeal. With snow dusting the peaks and the river beside you, the setting encourages slow wandering, photography and pauses to enjoy the atmosphere. Travel is straightforward. Trains and local buses connect Merano efficiently with Bolzano and surrounding villages.

Weekday mornings provide the most relaxed experience, and the town’s thermal baths offer an excellent way to unwind after browsing stalls and admiring the Alpine backdrop. Terme Merano is open year round and gives visitors access to warm pools, saunas and spa treatments that feel particularly welcome in crisp winter weather.