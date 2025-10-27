Heading to Italy for the year-end? Explore this spa town with a huge Christmas market

If you want a festive Italian escape that combines seasonal atmosphere with a comfortable pace, the spa town of Merano in South Tyrol deserves your attention. The Christmas market in Merano is set right beside the Passer River and runs from 28 November 2025 until 6 January 2026.
As you walk along the riverfront in Merano, the promenade transforms into a little holiday village. Wooden stalls glow under strings of lights, pouring warm mulled wine and showing off all sorts of regional goodies. It’s hard to resist grabbing a krapfen or a slice of apple strudel as you wander. The air smells of cinnamon, and there’s always something to catch your eye: hand-carved wooden ornaments, wool crafts and plenty of unique souvenirs.
What really makes it special, though, is the atmosphere. Live music, lights twinkling over the water, storytellers keeping kids entertained — it all feels like the town is celebrating together, not just putting on a show for visitors. Merano has a softer, sort of Hallmark movie vibe that is ideal for families, wellness enthusiasts, and tourists who would rather explore at a leisurely pace than Bolzano's busy central market.
The surrounding mountains complete the appeal. With snow dusting the peaks and the river beside you, the setting encourages slow wandering, photography and pauses to enjoy the atmosphere. Travel is straightforward. Trains and local buses connect Merano efficiently with Bolzano and surrounding villages.
Weekday mornings provide the most relaxed experience, and the town’s thermal baths offer an excellent way to unwind after browsing stalls and admiring the Alpine backdrop. Terme Merano is open year round and gives visitors access to warm pools, saunas and spa treatments that feel particularly welcome in crisp winter weather.
A day in Merano can be planned with ease. Begin with a stroll across the Kurhaus square, sample roasted chestnuts as you move along the promenade and later explore Tappeinerweg if you want a panoramic view over the rooftops. When the sky darkens, the Christmas lights reflect off the river and the entire town feels wrapped in golden warmth.
For an enjoyable visit, try the South Tyrolean pastries, take an evening walk through the historic arcades and enjoy the illumination that shimmers across the water. The combination of Alpine scenery and cosy festive scents creates a memory that lingers well after the holiday season ends. If Italy is on your year end itinerary, Merano promises a celebration filled with charm, comfort and a spirit you will remember long afterwards.
