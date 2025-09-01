Mumbai’s forgotten screens: A journey through Pila House

Team Indulge Express walks the narrow lanes of Mumbai, uncovering a cinematic history that doesn’t appear in textbooks. From century-old theatres to echoes of live plays, Pila House and its streets reveal the city’s forgotten cultural heartbeat, where cinema, theatre, and legends once thrived.

The Rise of Pila House: From Stage to Cinema District

Once a lively stage for Parsi plays and Marathi tamashas, Mumbai’s Play House—better known as Pila House—grew into a theatre district after the British converted the area’s graveyards into playhouses. The neighbourhood came alive with halls like Alfred Talkies (once Rippon Theatre, 1880), New Roshan Talkies (earlier Elphinstone Theatre, 1930s), Gulshan Cinema, Royal Cinema (1911), Nishat Talkies (1952) and Super Cinema (1920s).

Each shifted from live performances and early silent films to talkies, and eventually C-grade, Bhojpuri and old Hindi cinema. Today, while many have shuttered, a handful still flicker on, serving migrant workers and adjacent Kamathipura, bearing witness to a century of Mumbai’s shifting cultural underbelly.