Inside Goa's high-roller lifestyle: A glimpse into the state's most luxurious getaway

Goa has a way of reinventing itself for every traveller. For some, it is the endless stretch of sandy beaches where waves lap lazily under the sky. For others, it is the echo of history inside churches that have stood the test of centuries. Then there are those who go for the bustling shacks, the flea markets, and the community feel that Goa offers in its streets and smiles. We, however, decided to see Goa through a different lens this time—the casino way.

Rediscovering Goa through a different lens

For us, it felt like the perfect moment to pause the endless hustle of everyday life and sink into something indulgent. Our journey combined two properties: Deltin Suites, where we stayed, and Deltin Royale, a crown jewel that floats proudly on the Mandovi River. While the Suites gave us comfort and warmth, Royale transported us into a world of glamour and thrill that few other experiences can match.

An early morning flight had left us a little weary, but the Goan landscape worked its magic as soon as we stepped out of the airport. The palms swaying against a grey monsoon sky, the sudden bursts of drizzle, and the cool winds had us feeling awake again. By the time we reached Deltin Suites, which is tucked away near Candolim, the tiredness had all vanished.

At first glance, what struck us was the theme that ran through the property. Everything, from the wall art to the crockery, leaned on a card theme — playful, subtle nods to the casino culture that Deltin is celebrated for.

We checked into our suite — spacious, warmly lit in hues of ochre and brown, with an inviting balcony and a dining space that made it feel more like an apartment than a hotel room. The view overlooked the courtyard, where a turquoise pool glowed in the light.