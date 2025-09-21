Inside Goa's high-roller lifestyle: A glimpse into the state's most luxurious getaway

Goa has a way of reinventing itself for every traveller. For some, it is the endless stretch of sandy beaches where waves lap lazily under the sky. For others, it is the echo of history inside churches that have stood the test of centuries. Then there are those who go for the bustling shacks, the flea markets, and the community feel that Goa offers in its streets and smiles. We, however, decided to see Goa through a different lens this time—the casino way.
For us, it felt like the perfect moment to pause the endless hustle of everyday life and sink into something indulgent. Our journey combined two properties: Deltin Suites, where we stayed, and Deltin Royale, a crown jewel that floats proudly on the Mandovi River. While the Suites gave us comfort and warmth, Royale transported us into a world of glamour and thrill that few other experiences can match.
An early morning flight had left us a little weary, but the Goan landscape worked its magic as soon as we stepped out of the airport. The palms swaying against a grey monsoon sky, the sudden bursts of drizzle, and the cool winds had us feeling awake again. By the time we reached Deltin Suites, which is tucked away near Candolim, the tiredness had all vanished.
At first glance, what struck us was the theme that ran through the property. Everything, from the wall art to the crockery, leaned on a card theme — playful, subtle nods to the casino culture that Deltin is celebrated for.
We checked into our suite — spacious, warmly lit in hues of ochre and brown, with an inviting balcony and a dining space that made it feel more like an apartment than a hotel room. The view overlooked the courtyard, where a turquoise pool glowed in the light.
Lunch awaited us at Vegas, the property’s own restaurant. Goa greeted us here in all its culinary glory. The steamed spicy pomfret was comforting — delicate yet fiery, the flesh almost melting on the tongue. We followed it with a classic Goan prawns curry with rice, the coconut-based gravy rich but never heavy. Dessert was serradura, the much-loved Portuguese-inspired pudding layered with biscuit crumbs and cream. It was comfort in a glass, the perfect sweet pause before our adventures began.
We wandered about the property soon after—past the pool, into the recreational spaces, and eventually to the lively casinos within the property itself. The day had only just begun, and yet it already felt like we had been absorbed into a rhythm quite unlike our own daily one.
Though tempted to simply curl up in our suite, Goa coaxed us to go outside. Arranged by Deltin, we took a stroll down to Candolim Beach, where the sand, damp from the rains, gleamed a soft gold. The markets nearby buzzed in their typical Goan fashion, vendors selling shells, sarongs, and tender coconuts by the streets. Later, we headed further to Sinquerim Beach and Fort Aguada.
From the Lower Fort, the view stretched endlessly—sea merging into sky, waves battering rocks, the light dimming into that painterly shade of orange and pink. If you ever want to witness Goa at its most cinematic, this is where you stand. We lingered and watched the sun drop. But as glorious as the sunset was, we knew that the real highlight of our trip was still waiting—a night aboard Deltin Royale.
A cruising thrill
Everything about the lead-up to Deltin Royale feels theatrical and almost cinematic. The journey to the ship begins at the Panjim jetty. The moment we stepped onto it, there was a palpable shift—the lights shimmered, the hum of anticipation in the air, the sense that we were crossing into another world.
We boarded the ferry that would take us to the floating casino, and the sight of the ship, lit up in gold and white against the dark Mandovi River, was enough to quicken the heart.
Deltin Royale isn’t just a casino; it is an empire afloat. Spread across five sprawling decks, it is said to be Asia’s largest offshore casino, and once inside, we understood why. Each floor buzzed with life —the excitement of winners, the steady concentration etched across player’s faces bent over cards.
There are over 1,000 gaming positions and over 15 games to choose from. Roulette tables whirred, poker rooms brimmed with tension, blackjack dealers flipped cards with effortless flourish. We found ourselves hovering between the games—sometimes observing, sometimes daring a hand ourselves. The Teen Patti room drew the loudest cheers, while the Money Wheel spun in a dizzying whirl of colour and sound. We saw each table unfolding its own drama.
And yet, amid the bustle, what struck us was the sheer luxury of the place. Plush carpets, golden accents, chandeliers that sparkled overhead—it was indeed a world of entertainment.
The night aboard Deltin Royale is not all about gaming. The ship is also about entertainment, dining, and lounging. We drifted into Vegas, one of its main dining areas, where a grand buffet stretched endlessly. There was every cuisine imaginable—Indian staples steaming in copper pots, Asian stir-fries gleaming under warm lights, pastas, salads, and more.
As we ate, the stage came alive with live performances. Singers and dancers took turns to keep the energy soaring, and we realised that for many guests, the spectacle itself was as much a draw as the casino tables.
For a quieter atmosphere, Whiskys, the lounge bar, offered respite. With its limited access, it felt more intimate, a place where conversations flowed easier over a glass of something smooth.
One detail that fascinated us was the kitchen’s method. No open flame is allowed on the ship, for obvious reasons. The food, we were told, is made in a central kitchen. Every dish is crafted without fire, yet somehow the flavours lose nothing. Hot plates are used to heat or cook other orders. It is a marvel of culinary adaptation—safety meeting creativity in the most delicious way.
We ended our evening sated, both by food and experience, and ferried back across the Mandovi with the city lights glimmering in the distance. By the time we returned to our suite, the night’s glamour still clung to us like perfume. We crashed into bed, almost immediately.
Soulful experience
Morning at Deltin Suites had its own rhythm. A continental breakfast with warm breads, sausages, and strong coffee set the tone for a lazy day. The sun was bright and the courtyard pool glimmered invitingly. We, however, headed for a foot spa.
Feeling relaxed would be an understatement. The moment the warm oil was pressed and massaged against our feet and legs, we went into a soulful journey. An hour-long foot massage later, we emerged lighter, calmer, almost as if we had left behind whatever stress we had carried here.
For lunch, we chose to return to the Goan table—this time with vindaloo and pork sausages (choris). Fiery, tangy, and bold, these dishes carried the full-bodied flavour of tradition. Goa, we realised, tells its stories not only through its beaches and churches but equally through the plate.
Before heading to the airport, we made a detour to Dona Paula, a spot wrapped in legend and beloved by filmmakers. Perched on a rocky headland, it offers panoramic views that make you pause. The waves lash the rocks dramatically, and local vendors sell everything from cashews to handicrafts. It felt fitting to end our trip here — at a place that holds both romance and resilience, much like Goa itself.
As we boarded our flight home, we thought about the trip. Goa had revealed itself in yet another avatar to us, the glamorous, adrenaline-charged side. Travel, after all, is about shifting lenses.
