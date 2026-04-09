Say goodbye to passport queues: Bengaluru airport trial runs new initiative for contactless travel

Technologies are improving and our very own Silicon Valley of India, is taking a big leap. Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru has started working towards making international travel hassle free. The authorities at the airport recently have successfully run technical trials of a fully contactless international travel system which requires no physical documents, only biometrics.

Will contactless international travel be a thing in India? Bengaluru airport runs a trial

Bengaluru airport teamed up with DigiYatra, global aviation body IATA and IndiGo to make international travel easier for passengers. Gone will be the days of repeatedly pulling out your passport at multiple checkpoints. This initiative aims at biometric entries and hands free air travel. The trial run ensured a seamless passenger journey — from ticket booking and travel management to airport movement — all powered by biometric technology.

Similar to the domestic DigiYatra facility, this too will have app-to-app integration for sharing boarding details without the need for physical documents.

Suresh Khadakbhavi, CEO DigiYatra Foundation said, “What we have demonstrated with IndiGo, BLR Airport, and IATA goes beyond a successful PoC, it is a glimpse into the future of international travel. We enabled a seamless, end-to-end digital journey where a passenger’s identity is securely established in advance and verified across airport touchpoints using only their face. Built on Digi Yatra’s privacy-first, consent-led framework, this approach ensures minimal, purpose-bound data usage”.