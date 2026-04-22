A road through the ocean: Inside South Korea’s Jindo sea miracle

The world is a plethora of miracles and one such magical gem is in South Korea where the ocean gives birth to a natural bridge connecting two islands. The water with its ticking clock only permits access to the narrow strip for less than an hour. During this period, locals join in to witness the miracle and travellers capture their fair share of pictures.

Nature’s magic trick: The ocean that splits open in South Korea

The Miracle of Jindo is a natural phenomenon that occurs twice a year around March and June between the coastal island of Jindo and the Modo and Seodo. The south west coasts of South Korea experiences this phenomenon where a strip about 2.8 kilometres long and 40 metres wide opens up, like a secret pathway. People walk across the newly emerged land, taking in views that are nothing short of breathtaking.

Under normal conditions, the area stays completely submerged and once the high tide returns, the strip vanishes without a trace, leaving no clear sign of where it once was. And so it clearly calls for a celebration. Locals and visitors gather around to celebrate the Jindo Sea-Parting Festival, or the Jindo Miracle Sea Road Festival. Walking through the strip, they dig for razor clams, crabs, or tiny octopuses in the exposed mudflats.