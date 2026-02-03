Overcrowding forces Instagram's favourite church to restrict tourist access

As influencer marketing has surged over time, once-offbeat destinations are no longer desolate. The race to create picture-perfect, aesthetic posts has taken a serious toll on scenic locations. So, in order to push back against over-tourism, this Italian village has finally said enough is enough, and has decided to impose a real ban on tourists.
For years, Santa Maddalena, a small village church in northern Italy, nestled in the heart of the Dolomite Mountains, has been a dream location for many. As cinematic reels take the center stage on our feed, cravings to witness in real life surges to the highest checkbox in our bucket list. However, this very notion has led the once peaceful valley to become increasingly overcrowded in recent years.
Where once whispers filled the air, now it is crowded with footsteps that do not quite respect mother nature. With every phone striving to capture the perfect shot, the true beauty and serenity of the place has slowly begun to fade.
So, the authorities have decided upon limiting tourists altogether and let the place breathe for sometime after decades of struggle. The main attraction is the UNESCO recognised church which brings the most likes on social media. So, from this May, access will be restricted by a barrier with only locals and tourists staying overnight in the area being allowed. One day trippers can’t have this one in their itineraries as tour buses and tourist cars will be turned away.
Visitors opting for a day trip to the church must park in designated areas and from there on a 30 minutes walk will follow. During peak season, parking is limited to 600 vehicles, any overflow will lead to parkings further down the road, ensuring the village itself remains uncluttered. The price of parking is currently 4 euros but reports suggest that with more influx the prices will increase to discourage visitors in the area.
When serenity and nature call for protection, they must always take precedence, because what is the Earth without its breathtaking, scenic living canvases?