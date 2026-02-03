Overcrowding forces Instagram's favourite church to restrict tourist access

As influencer marketing has surged over time, once-offbeat destinations are no longer desolate. The race to create picture-perfect, aesthetic posts has taken a serious toll on scenic locations. So, in order to push back against over-tourism, this Italian village has finally said enough is enough, and has decided to impose a real ban on tourists.

UNESCO-recognized Santa Maddalena limits visitors amid over-tourism concerns in Italy

For years, Santa Maddalena, a small village church in northern Italy, nestled in the heart of the Dolomite Mountains, has been a dream location for many. As cinematic reels take the center stage on our feed, cravings to witness in real life surges to the highest checkbox in our bucket list. However, this very notion has led the once peaceful valley to become increasingly overcrowded in recent years.

Where once whispers filled the air, now it is crowded with footsteps that do not quite respect mother nature. With every phone striving to capture the perfect shot, the true beauty and serenity of the place has slowly begun to fade.