Did you know Saudi Arabia is now issuing passports for camels?

If you don’t have a passport yet then sorry, you are not that of a travel enthusiast as you think you are. Because as per new regulations, camels in Saudi Arabia will now have passports and are about to be the newest travel influencers. This initiative only highlights the kingdom’s immense love and respect for the animal.
Saudi Arabia has never shied away from doing things differently, and this time, it’s their favourite ones, camels who’re stealing the spotlight. The kingdom respects and adores their camels so much that they decided on issuing a passport for them.
The Camel Passport initiative will help with the linking of ownership, health records and breed information into a single, recognised framework. These are only for the registered camels helping streamline regulation, improve veterinary care, and boost credibility in camel trading and breeding.
The passport will help in proper tracking and dealing with the registered camels in a broader area. Each passport works like a full ID document, making sure every camel can be accurately verified and tracked.
The passport will contain a microchip number, passport number, name of the camel, date of birth, gender, colour, place of birth, date and place of passport issuance, and photograph from both sides for better identification. So, basically these camels will be fully government stamped and authorised.
The documents will also help with vaccination verification which will list whether the camels have been immunized by vets with proper official signature and stamp.
With better identification of the animals, there will be reduced chances of disputes amongst the owners. And during the biddings, this is expected to increase transparency in both local and international auctions.
Saudi Arabia treats its camels like their best friends and hence ranks among the world’s top camel-owning countries with a number of 80,000 owners and more than 2.2 million camels. This initiative is all about helping camels live safer, happier, and more comfortable lives, and treating the ship of the desert like VIPs.