Did you know Saudi Arabia is now issuing passports for camels?

So what does this camel passport do?

The passport will help in proper tracking and dealing with the registered camels in a broader area. Each passport works like a full ID document, making sure every camel can be accurately verified and tracked.

The passport will contain a microchip number, passport number, name of the camel, date of birth, gender, colour, place of birth, date and place of passport issuance, and photograph from both sides for better identification. So, basically these camels will be fully government stamped and authorised.

How a camel document be helpful?

The documents will also help with vaccination verification which will list whether the camels have been immunized by vets with proper official signature and stamp.

With better identification of the animals, there will be reduced chances of disputes amongst the owners. And during the biddings, this is expected to increase transparency in both local and international auctions.

Saudi Arabia treats its camels like their best friends and hence ranks among the world’s top camel-owning countries with a number of 80,000 owners and more than 2.2 million camels. This initiative is all about helping camels live safer, happier, and more comfortable lives, and treating the ship of the desert like VIPs.