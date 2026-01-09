Claims of a 'super chlamydia' outbreak in St. Barts go viral as Bethenny Frankel reveals health issue

The user further claimed that the outbreak started on a yacht and is passing on to the others and even said that an anonymous social media influencer was the one to bring the infection to the island, making him the "patient zero".

Entrepreneur and TV personality, Bethenny Frankel was at the island with her family during Christmas and said she and her daughter, Bryn came back with an bacterial infection. In a recap post of the vacation, she shared a carousel of pictures from her trip and wrote in the caption, "Despite leaving early because of some heartbreaking news, dealing with a bacterial infection, and St. Barths being the Hunger Games of holiday socialization, I still found moments that really mattered".

While Bethenny did not elaborate on her infection in the Instagram post, she shared some zoomed in images of her skin, full of spots and bumps, on TikTok. She assured her fans that she was recovering. She even shared a reel on Instagram that contrasted her having fun during the beginning of the vacation to her current infected condition. She caption the post, "Not what I expected #nothankyou".