Urbs Prima in Indis: What the BMC building tells us, as it opens to the public after 128 years

In a city where headlines scream scams and soaring gold prices, and with Mumbai gearing up for the BMC elections on January 15 after 9 years, I found myself stepping into history—the BMC building, open to the public after 128 years.

The Municipal Head Office, today’s iconic BMC building, is a Gothic Revival landmark

Completed 68,113 rupees under budget in the 1890s, it wasn’t just architecture; it was civic honesty carved in stone. The central dome, now restored with 23.5-carat gold leaf, literally shines over Mumbai, a reminder of a time when governance aimed to impress the sun as much as the citizens.

Walking its halls feels like stepping into 1893: hand-carved pillars, stained glass, dark woodwork, and grand staircases all still in daily use. Atop the central dome, a winged figure carrying a ship proudly displays the Latin inscription “Urbs Prima in Indis”—a bold statement of Mumbai’s status as India’s “First City.” Every engraved budget saving, every gilded detail, every worn stone tells a story that modern Mumbai rarely sees.