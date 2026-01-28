Nariman Lighthouse: Rafu of Mumbai’s torn social fabric

26/11 and 26/1. Two dates. One city. One scarred by terror, the other celebrating the Republic. On January 26, 2026, while Mumbai wore its tricolours and festive rhythm, Team Indulge Express walked down a narrow, almost nondescript lane near Nariman Point.

Just steps from the Taj Palace and Leopold Cafe, this lane looks ordinary: office-goers hurry past, taxis swerve for U-turns, and customers slip in and out of Rex Bakery, still selling bread decades later. Yet behind its unassuming walls, history lingers — alive, silent, impossible to ignore.

Visiting Nariman Lighthouse is a quiet act of remembering and mending what was broken

Nariman House stands quietly in Colaba, a five-storey building that once carried a very different rhythm. Long before it became associated with terror and tragedy, it was Mumbai’s first Chabad centre, run by Rabbi Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg, who had owned the building since around 2006. It was a home-away-from-home for the Jewish community and international travellers — a place for prayer, learning, shared meals, and shelter. Part synagogue, part community centre, part hostel, Nariman House quietly added another layer to the city’s plural everyday life.