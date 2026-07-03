Travellers are discovering a new way to holiday in Goa, one cocktail at a time!

Before sunset selfies, before techno sets and certainly before someone inevitably says, ‘just one more drink,’ there’s a new ritual taking over North Goa. And surprisingly, it has very little to do with buckets of beer on the beach. Because while Goa has always known how to throw a party, the way people party has changed. Today’s travellers are swapping hard liquor and sticky nightclub shots for thoughtfully mixed cocktails, beautifully garnished glasses and leisurely evenings that begin long before anyone steps into a bar. In short, cocktail culture is having a major moment — and nowhere is this more apparent than in North Goa’s coolest neighbourhood, Assagaon. Which begs the question: what new idea could possibly make Goa even more interesting? Apparently, the answer is turning an entire hotel into a cocktail experience. Welcome to The Passport Hotel in Assagaon, a property that understands one universal truth: for serious party people, the evening begins well before the pub crawl.