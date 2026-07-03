Travellers are discovering a new way to holiday in Goa, one cocktail at a time!

Before sunset selfies, before techno sets and certainly before someone inevitably says, ‘just one more drink,’ there’s a new ritual taking over North Goa. And surprisingly, it has very little to do with buckets of beer on the beach. Because while Goa has always known how to throw a party, the way people party has changed. Today’s travellers are swapping hard liquor and sticky nightclub shots for thoughtfully mixed cocktails, beautifully garnished glasses and leisurely evenings that begin long before anyone steps into a bar. In short, cocktail culture is having a major moment — and nowhere is this more apparent than in North Goa’s coolest neighbourhood, Assagaon. Which begs the question: what new idea could possibly make Goa even more interesting? Apparently, the answer is turning an entire hotel into a cocktail experience. Welcome to The Passport Hotel in Assagaon, a property that understands one universal truth: for serious party people, the evening begins well before the pub crawl.
For years, Goa’s drinking stereotype revolved around beer bottles buried in the sand and questionable feni decisions. But audiences have evolved. Travellers are increasingly seeking experiences rather than excess; and cocktails — equal parts craftsmanship and theatre — have become the drink of choice. The Passport Hotel has embraced this shift wholeheartedly, building an experience that feels tailor-made for those who consider pre-drinks an art form rather than merely a warm-up. Located in Assagaon, arguably the epicentre of North Goa’s cool crowd and conveniently close to Vagator, Anjuna and Siolim — the hotel is perfectly positioned for evenings spent hopping between bars. But before venturing out, guests can start the festivities right inside the property. Forget waiting twenty minutes for your cocktail while your friends have already started taking blurry photographs. Here, expertly prepared cocktails are available in under a minute. Speed dating, but for drinks.
And because the team clearly understands human priorities, rooms are stocked with DIY cocktail kits, ensuring that the fun starts the moment you check in. It’s impossible not to feel slightly smug while shaking up your own concoction in your room before heading out. Suddenly, getting ready for dinner feels like starring in your own episode of a very glamorous travel show. The rooms themselves are equally seductive. Beautifully designed, contemporary and effortlessly stylish, some even come with private jacuzzis — ideal for soaking away the consequences of your bad behaviour the previous evening. Thankfully, recovery is delicious. The property also features a beautiful pool. While the food menu is intentionally compact, everything arrives with impressive speed and plenty of flavour. There’s no endless waiting around when hunger strikes, which is exactly the kind of efficiency one appreciates between outfit changes and cocktail appointments.
And then come the bar snacks. If traditional peanuts and potato crisps feel a bit uninspired, The Passport Hotel has elevated the humble accompaniment into something far more interesting. Guests can nibble on candied fruits, nuts, chocolates, sweets and inventive small bites — all carefully chosen to complement the cocktails. Think grown-up pick-and-mix, except infinitely more sophisticated and considerably more Instagrammable. In many ways, this is a property for people who approach partying with the seriousness of a Michelin-star chef plating dessert. Preparation matters. Pairings matter. The vibe matters. But perhaps the hotel’s most charming idea is its Cocktail Passport programme — a delightful tribute to travellers and stamp collectors alike.
Guests receive a passport that doubles as a guide to North Goa’s finest drinking establishments. The mission? Visit eight carefully selected cocktail destinations spread across Assagaon, Saligao, Vagator, Anjuna and Siolim and collect stamps along the way. It’s part scavenger hunt, part bar crawl and entirely brilliant. Suddenly, discovering North Goa’s cocktail scene feels less like randomly wandering into whichever place has the loudest music and more like embarking on a spirited adventure. There is something undeniably satisfying about collecting stamps while collecting memories — although perhaps not all memories will survive until morning. North Goa, after all, has grown up. The beaches remain glorious, the sunsets still magical and the parties continue until ungodly hours. But today’s travellers want more than just another cold beer in the sand. They want stories. They want experiences. And increasingly, they want perfectly balanced cocktails served with a side of personality. At The Passport Hotel, the party starts before the party. Which, in Goa, may just be the smartest idea yet.
Closest airport: Manohar International Airport, Mopa.
Closest railhead: Thivim.
INR 5,000 onwards. At Assagaon, North Goa.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal