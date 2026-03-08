How Udaipur continues to hold its spot on the global luxury destination map!

Once the fabled city of lakes and palaces; and almost 70 extravagant hotels — Udaipur is now stepping confidently into a new role — that of a global luxury capital. Long celebrated for its romance and regal lineage, the city is today curating a calendar that rivals the most glamorous destinations in Europe and the Middle East, placing Rajasthan — and indeed India — firmly on the world luxury map.
At the heart of this evolution is the The Oberoi Concours d’Elegance. Hosted against the opulent backdrop of The Oberoi Udaivilas, the invite-only affair gathered eminent historians, global collectors, designers and automotive connoisseurs for a rarefied celebration of India’s motoring heritage, recently. Pristine vintage automobiles gleamed under the Rajasthani sun as representatives from automobile houses such as BMW and Rolls-Royce mingled with tastemakers and cultural custodians. The experience was heightened by a curated showcase from couturier Tarun Tahiliani, whose modern Indian silhouettes echoed the grandeur of the setting — a seamless interplay of craftsmanship, culture and contemporary luxury.
Yet this was no singular moment. Months earlier, The Ananta Udaipur played host to The Soul Festival, an immersive gathering (that has had several editions now) that blended curated gastronomy, live performances and bespoke wellness programmes for a discerning guest list of celebrities, designers and influencers. Together, these events signal a shift: Udaipur is no longer merely a picturesque backdrop for destination weddings, but a serious contender in the global luxury events circuit. Importantly, the city’s cultural magnetism extends beyond exclusive guest lists. The recently concluded Udaipur World Music Festival drew global audiences with its cross-cultural performances, while the upcoming Mewar Festival promises a vibrant celebration of regional heritage. A few days ago the city also hosted the Royal Holi — a two-day affair open to everyone who happens to be in the city on those days. In Udaipur, old-world splendour is now meeting curated modern indulgence. The palaces still shimmer on the lake, but alongside them stands a new narrative — one of discerning glamour, global attention and a city confidently claiming its place among the world’s most coveted luxury destinations.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal