These nine lakes in Kumaon could be your perfect summer getaway!

Maluatal: Off the Map

Further away, 38 kilometres from Nainital, lies Maluatal (also known as Malwatal). Small, pristine and largely unexplored, it sits near a village of the same name. Its untouched charm and absence of tourist throngs make it particularly appealing for those seeking solitude and an authentic slice of Kumaoni rural life.

Harishtal & Lohakamtal: Worth the Trek

Reaching Harishtal (97 kms) and Lohakamtal (115 kms) requires effort — there are no direct roads and one must trek to the villages that surround them. Harishtal, the larger of the two, is edged by terraced farms climbing the hillside. Their inaccessibility has preserved their pristine, pollution-free character. In early summer, when the days are clear and warm but not oppressive, the trek feels especially rewarding.

Sukhatal: The Seasonal Surprise

Just two kilometres from Nainital Lake, Sukhatal was once called Khudariyatal before its waters were drained into the main lake. Today it reappears seasonally, offering a fleeting, quaint beauty — a reminder of the region’s delicate hydrology.

With the closest railhead at Kathgodam (37 kilometres from Nainital) and the nearest airport at Pantnagar (78 kilometres away), the Kumaon lake district is surprisingly accessible. Yet once you arrive, the bustle of the plains feels far removed. Stay at Brij Atmanya, Bhowali, equidistant from Nainital & Bhimtal.

