This resort in Devanahalli offers the perfect Bengaluru breakaway!

If you’ve ever fancied escaping Bengaluru without actually abandoning it altogether, allow us to point you in the direction of Signature Club Resort. Tucked inside the leafy expanse of Brigade Orchards, this is the sort of city getaway that makes you feel smugly relaxed while still knowing you’re not terribly far from your own sofa.
Let’s start with the practical bit — access. The resort is just 15 minutes from Kempegowda International Airport, which means out-of-town friends, wedding guests or work colleagues can glide in with minimal fuss. And despite the blissful quiet, you’re not stranded in the wilderness. The city is easily accessible, close enough for comfort but far enough to mute the honking. It’s that rare sweet spot: connected, yet calm.
And calm it truly is. The quiet here is almost theatrical. Mornings arrive with birdsong rather than traffic reports and the evenings carry that earthy, slightly nostalgic scent of trees and open space. In summer, the surrounding mango orchards burst into bloom, adding a gentle sweetness to the air — far better than the usual eau de exhaust fumes.
The rooms are wonderfully spacious — none of that awkward sidestep between bed and wardrobe business. There are several premium rooms and suites, all fitted with modern amenities: minibars for late-night indulgence, desks for those who insist on being productive, Wi-Fi for the inevitable scrolling, and private balconies overlooking lush greenery. They’re airy, generous and ideal whether you’re travelling as a couple, with children in tow, or sneaking away solo for a reset.
For families, this place is a bit of a dream. The wide open spaces and gardens give children room to roam while adults finally exhale. It’s the perfect setting for a proper city getaway — not a rushed dinner-and-back situation, but a full, unhurried weekend where everyone actually spends time together. You’ll find yourself chatting over breakfast, lingering by the pool, or strolling under the trees without checking the time every five minutes.
And speaking of activity — or the option of it — the sports arenas within the property are seriously impressive. There’s a six-lane indoor heated swimming pool for proper laps or leisurely floats. Two badminton courts with oak wood flooring, squash and tennis courts for competitive spirits, plus gymnasiums, yoga terraces and aerobic rooms for those feeling virtuous. Billiards, pool tables and table tennis ensure that even the most half-hearted athlete finds something to do.
If relaxation is more your speed, you can always find a quiet spot to sit and read. Between gardens, courtyards and shaded corners, there are ample nooks where you can settle with a novel and forget your inbox exists. The hush of the area makes it easy to switch off; you may even finish that book you’ve been ‘currently reading’ for six months.
One of the unexpected joys is the sense of community. Because many guests are there for the same reason — a breather from the city, quality time with family, a gentle reset — it’s easy to strike up conversations. Children make fast friends by the pool, parents bond over coffee at the café and before you know it, you’re exchanging tips on sunrise spots at Nandi Hills or debating a vineyard visit to Grover Vineyards, which is pretty close-by.
Dining, of course, is part of the pleasure. Their restaurant offers multi-cuisine dishes crafted from fresh, locally sourced ingredients and if you’re planning something grand — a wedding, milestone birthday or corporate retreat — the resort has the space and polish to match. From intimate halls to expansive lawns that can host hundreds, it’s a venue that combines greenery, convenience and a touch of grandeur without feeling overwhelming. Ultimately, Signature Club Resort is less about dramatic escapism and more about thoughtful retreat. Head there, already!
INR 6,000 onwards. At Devanahalli.
