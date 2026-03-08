This resort in Devanahalli offers the perfect Bengaluru breakaway!

One of the unexpected joys is the sense of community. Because many guests are there for the same reason — a breather from the city, quality time with family, a gentle reset — it’s easy to strike up conversations. Children make fast friends by the pool, parents bond over coffee at the café and before you know it, you’re exchanging tips on sunrise spots at Nandi Hills or debating a vineyard visit to Grover Vineyards, which is pretty close-by.