Flight to Vancouver ends where it started: Boeing 777 after 8-hours lands back in Delhi

We’ve all been to amusement parks where we fly in fake airplanes, dreaming of far-off destinations, only to step out and realize we’re exactly where we started. Something similar recently happened with the real flight Boeing 777 that was headed to Vancouver from Delhi. It was air bound for around 8 hours and when the plane finally landed, the passengers ended up in Delhi where they started their journey from.
The Air India flight Boeing 777 flew off from Delhi on Thursday evening and headed towards Vancouver, Canada. But as time passed by and the jet entered the Chinese airspace, the airlines realised that the plane wasn’t approved to fly to Canada. The passengers were in the wrong Boeing 777 and the flight had to make a literal U-turn.
Boeing 777-300ER had the clearance to operate in Canada but the one that was actually headed to the country was Boeing 777-200LR which didn’t have the authorisation. The mistake was done from the airline’s end and there was no other option other than returning back. The passengers were told that the plane had some operational issues amidst the chaotic situation.
The airline later stated, “Air India flight AI185, operating from Delhi to Vancouver on March 19 returned to Delhi due to an operational issue and in line with established standard operating procedures. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew had disembarked”.
Following the mishap, the passengers were provided with food and accommodation for the night and the next day on Friday they were air-bound with the correct flight to Canada.
This minor mistake has resulted in major financial trouble for the airline. The unexpected turnaround burned through vast amounts of fuel, and considering the other costs like passenger’s accommodation and food, it has left a serious dent in the airline’s pockets.
One of the officials from the airline said in an interview, “The aircraft was airborne for about seven to eight hours, including the time it spent over Chinese airspace. Fuel burn alone would be significant... Add to that passenger accommodation and the opportunity cost, and the total loss could run into a few crores”.
A regular day, a minor mishap, and a costly mistake, the airline may now have to work much harder on rebuilding its reputation, especially considering its prior blunders.