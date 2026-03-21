Flight to Vancouver ends where it started: Boeing 777 after 8-hours lands back in Delhi

We’ve all been to amusement parks where we fly in fake airplanes, dreaming of far-off destinations, only to step out and realize we’re exactly where we started. Something similar recently happened with the real flight Boeing 777 that was headed to Vancouver from Delhi. It was air bound for around 8 hours and when the plane finally landed, the passengers ended up in Delhi where they started their journey from.

A flight heading to Vancouver from Delhi made a U-turn and landed back in Delhi

The Air India flight Boeing 777 flew off from Delhi on Thursday evening and headed towards Vancouver, Canada. But as time passed by and the jet entered the Chinese airspace, the airlines realised that the plane wasn’t approved to fly to Canada. The passengers were in the wrong Boeing 777 and the flight had to make a literal U-turn.

Boeing 777-300ER had the clearance to operate in Canada but the one that was actually headed to the country was Boeing 777-200LR which didn’t have the authorisation. The mistake was done from the airline’s end and there was no other option other than returning back. The passengers were told that the plane had some operational issues amidst the chaotic situation.

The airline later stated, “Air India flight AI185, operating from Delhi to Vancouver on March 19 returned to Delhi due to an operational issue and in line with established standard operating procedures. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew had disembarked”.